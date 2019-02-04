Way to make a spectacle out of yourself and your co-star, Mayim Bialik. With “The Big Bang Theory” drawing to a close after its current 12th and final season, series star Bialik offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse on Monday, posting a photo of herself and co-star/onscreen spouse Jim Parsons on set. In the photo, Bialik and Parsons do a bit of twinning, sporting similar eyeglasses as they pose for the camera, with the famously out-of-order elevator from the hit CBS sitcom behind them. Also Read: 'Big Bang Theory' Stars Give Jussie Smollett Support in Behind-the-Scenes Look (Photo) “We’re a bespectacled spectacle,” Bialik wrote of the image, including an emoji of a pair of glasses. The image drew a number of reactions, ranging from amusement to admiration to, somehow, sadness. “Say that five times fast,” urged one commenter, who apparently found Bialik’s message to be quite the tongue-twister. Also Read: 'Big Bang Theory' Star Johnny Galecki Shows Fans the Hand in Eye-Catching Tattoo Pic (Photo) “This is the perfect picture of you both!” enthused another fan. And then there was another commenter, who despite the whimsical nature of Bialik’s post, noted, “Every photo reminds us that the end is near.” That last response was punctuated by a trio of crying-face emojis. Also Read: 'Big Bang Theory' Stars Kaley Cuoco and Melissa Rauch Get Super-Serious in Behind-the-Scenes Look (Photo) See Bialik’s behind-the-scenes look below. View this post on Instagram We’re a bespectacled spectacle. ??'” A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Feb 4, 2019 at 1:11pm PST Read original story ‘Big Bang Theory’ Stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik Make a Spectacle of Themselves in Behind-the-Scenes Look (Photo) At TheWrap

Way to make a spectacle out of yourself and your co-star, Mayim Bialik.

With “The Big Bang Theory” drawing to a close after its current 12th and final season, series star Bialik offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse on Monday, posting a photo of herself and co-star/onscreen spouse Jim Parsons on set.

In the photo, Bialik and Parsons do a bit of twinning, sporting similar eyeglasses as they pose for the camera, with the famously out-of-order elevator from the hit CBS sitcom behind them.

“We’re a bespectacled spectacle,” Bialik wrote of the image, including an emoji of a pair of glasses.

The image drew a number of reactions, ranging from amusement to admiration to, somehow, sadness.

“Say that five times fast,” urged one commenter, who apparently found Bialik’s message to be quite the tongue-twister.

“This is the perfect picture of you both!” enthused another fan.

And then there was another commenter, who despite the whimsical nature of Bialik’s post, noted, “Every photo reminds us that the end is near.”

That last response was punctuated by a trio of crying-face emojis.

See Bialik’s behind-the-scenes look below.

We’re a bespectacled spectacle. ??'”

