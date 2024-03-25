Big change King Charles is making for Easter church appearance with Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the traditional Easter Sunday Service at St George's Chapel (Getty)

King Charles is hoping to attend the royal family's traditional Easter Sunday service in what may be his first public appearance since the Princess of Wales revealed she has cancer.

Charles, 75, who has also been diagnosed with cancer, may attend the annual service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, if his health allows.

King Charles is hoping to attend Easter service this week (Getty)

However, it is expected that Buckingham Palace will make special arrangements for a much-reduced crowd.

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "It's understood that King Charles may attend a church service on Easter Sunday with a smaller royal turnout if his health allows it.

"Charles has minimised his contact with larger crowds to reduce risks as he continues his cancer treatment."

The King has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February after he was treated for an enlarged prostate. Since then, the monarch - who has continued with his work - has paused public-facing royal duties.

"While we've seen the King conduct small audiences at Buckingham Palace, he's not attended any large-scale gathering since his diagnosis, such as the reception for Korean War Veterans last week, the Commonwealth Day service and the memorial for the late King Constantine in Windsor last month," Danielle adds. "Behind-the-scenes, the King is very much continuing with working through his daily red boxes."

Both Princess Kate and King Charles have both spoken out about their health (Max Mumby/Indigo)

Meanwhile, as previously stated by HELLO!, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children will not attend next week's service after Kate, 42, said she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy in an emotional video message on Friday.

In an emotional video message, Kate spoke about the "huge shock" after tests identified cancer following the surgery and the "incredibly tough couple of months" her family have experienced.

A timeline of King Charles' recent health journey

Wednesday 17th January - Buckingham Palace announces the King, 75, is to have treatment for a benign enlarged prostate and will be admitted to hospital in a few days.

Thursday 25th January - The King carried out behind-the-scenes official duties at Sandringham House.

The King arrives back in London from Norfolk ready for his treatment.

Friday 26th January - The King is admitted to the London Clinic for treatment for an enlarged prostate and also visits Princess Kate, who is recovering in the same hospital.

Monday 29th January - The King is discharged from hospital and waves at well-wishers.

Wednesday 31st January - Camilla says the King is "getting on, doing his best" as she opened a Maggie's cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

Sunday 4th February - The King and Queen attend church in Sandringham, with Charles waving at well-wishers.

Monday 5th February - At 6pm, Buckingham Palace announces the King has a form of cancer - but not prostate cancer - and has started treatment as an outpatient.

He will not carry out public-facing duties, but will carry on with behind-the-scenes state business and official papers.

King Charles is said to be "proud" of his "beloved" daughter-in-law Kate for her "courage" in speaking about her treatment and has remained in close contact during the past few weeks.

Words of support also came from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

The form of cancer has not been disclosed but Princess Kate began a course of "preventative chemotherapy" late in February, and is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as "well and getting stronger every day".