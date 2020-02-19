Billie Eilish breaks down and admits she 'feels very hated' in BRITs acceptance speech

From Cosmopolitan

Another day, another award show. Last night saw the BRIT Awards take place at London's O2 arena, with the likes of Mabel and Lewis Capaldi taking to the stage to perform. Billie Eilish also debuted the new James Bond theme 'No Time To Die', before scooping up the gong for Best International Female Artist.

During her acceptance speech, the 18-year-old gushed over her love for Lizzo, before admitting that she had felt a lot of negativity towards her recently, and it had made her want to cry.

She said in full:

"Oh my god. Thank you Sporty [Spice]. Before I said anything, Lizzo, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Lana [Del Rey], you're the only reason I exist, so thank you to you guys. You deserve this. Jheez. London has always felt like a second home to me. Thank you to Polydor and to Darkroom, Interscope and to my team, my brother, my family.

"I also just want to say something that I was thinking like two seconds ago. I've felt very hated recently, and when I was on the stage and I saw you guys all smiling at me. It genuinely made me want to cry. I want to cry now. So thank you."

Photo credit: Gareth Cattermole - Getty Images More

Understandably, fans weren't happy about the admission, with many sharing messages of support and love for Billie on social media. "Billie Eilish saying she’s felt so hated recently is so shitty the internet needs to do better... she is an 18 year old who deserves all the success and happiness in the world LEAVE HER ALONE," one person wrote.

Another added, "Be kind cannot be screamed louder right now. #Brits2020"

Billie Eilish: “I’ve felt really hated recently but when I saw you all smiling it made me want to cry” ...this from one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now. Something’s not right. #BeKind #Brits2020 — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) February 18, 2020

So someone as talented and successful as #BillieEilish said she’s felt hated recently. That’s incredibly sad. Just another reminder - think before you say something hurtful on social media! #BeKind #BRITs — vickster51 (@vickster51) February 18, 2020

Billie Eilish being made to feel hated recently. 18 years old and she should be feeling on top of the world. We really do all need to be more kind. #Brits2020 — Jayne 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@elliejay08) February 18, 2020

This comes as Justin Bieber recently got emotional over his desire to protect Billie Eilish, saying in his Beats One interview with Zane Lowe: "I definitely feel protective of her. It was hard for me, being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn and everyone telling me they loved me, and just turning their back on you in a second. Yeah, it's hard, because I want her to know that she can count on me.



"So I just kind of let her do her thing and if she ever needs me, I’m gonna be here for her, but just protecting those moments because people take for granted encounters."

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP





You Might Also Like