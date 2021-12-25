'The holy grail': This celeb-approved makeup remover is on sale for $12 during Amazon Canada's Boxing Day Sale

Looking for more beauty tips, trends and editor-approved tricks and recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Cleansing and Make-Up Remover is a fan favourite amongst Hollywood. Image via Amazon.

Few products have managed to make it to cult status, but one makeup-remover from French skincare brand Bioderma manages to be both a shopper and celebrity favourite.

Revered as a cult skincare product, the Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water isn’t just praised for its affordable price points—but is also a fan favourite amongst celebrity users like Tracee Ellis Ross, Natalie Portman, Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham.

Even Gwyneth Paltrow raved about it on her lifestyle site Goop, calling the product "the best makeup remover," while model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley—who discovered the product backstage at a fashion show a decade ago— told Who What Wear that she loves how "it's unscented, doesn't dry your skin or sting, and gets rid of all your makeup with a few swipes.”

The best part? You can get the Sensibio H2O on sale during Amazon Canada's Boxing Day Sale.

$12 $20 at Amazon

What is it?

Bioderma's Sensibio H2O is a gentle make-up removing micellar water solution, that cleans away make-up, fine particles, and heavy metals on your skin — all without needing to rinse. To use, you simply apply the cleanser to a cotton pad and swipe it across your face as part of your morning or night routines.

The gentle, non-sticky formula is also oil-, alcohol- and paraben-free, making it a great product for even the most sensitive of skins and use around your eyes.

What others are saying

Celebrities aren’t the only fans of this affordable solution, with the cleanser coming in at a whopping 4.7-star rating amongst more than 21,000 Amazon reviewers.

One shopper raved about its performance, saying that this Bioderma solution "swipes the makeup off your face like butter!”

Most reviewers praised the product as an everyday go-to, that causes no irritability and is great for their skin.

In fact, other five-star reviewers gave similar accolades by calling the solution their “holy grail skincare product,” while another recommended “switching from using face wash to using this.”

The verdict

If you’re a fan of a fuss-free skincare routine, look no further than the Bioderma Sensibio H2O micellar water. Packed with the right ingredients to keep your skin smooth, soft, and debris-free, this cleanser is a must for your routines in the morning or night.

But note that while the product is a beauty must-have, some reviewers have mentioned it takes a bit more to tackle their bolder eyeliner and mascara looks.

However, for the price point and formulation—there’s a reason why so many A-listers love it.

