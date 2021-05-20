10 BIPOC-owned beauty brands to shop for summer — all available at Sephora

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Fenty Beauty. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Summer is almost here, which means it's time to stock up on skincare and beauty items that transform your routine to warm-weather ready.

Now more than ever, particularly with the beauty industry struggling during COVID-19, it's important to put your money where it matters — like supporting fabulous BIPOC-owned brands that are beloved by Sephora customers.

Sephora Canada recently announced a new commitment to dedicate 25 per cent of its products to BIPOC-owned brands by 2026, an exciting new addition to the beauty retailer’s ongoing commitment to the Fifteen Percent Pledge.

This ambitious five-year goal is driven by the insight that 22.3 per cent of Canadians identify as visible minorities (according to 2016 Census), making the demand for visible representation within brand offering more important than ever in Canada. As a result of continued brand diversification over the past year, Sephora Canada is currently sitting at 12 per cent BIPOC-owned prestige beauty brands, with a goal of reaching 15 per cent in 2022 and 25 per cent by 2026.

Whether you're looking for a new cleanser to get all of the gunk out of your face or a highlighter that'll have you sparkling in the sun, we've rounded up some of our favourite products for your summer beauty needs.

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr. Image via Instagram/onesize

We love the messaging from the fabulous social media influencer - that one size fits all. Every product in his line will work for any skin type. Period. Customers particularly love the Secure the Blur Hydrating Under Eye Patches, which they say leaves the delicate skin feeling moisturized and ready for concealer.

Story continues

SHOP IT: Sephora, from $11

Image via Instagram/morphebrushes.

If you're a lover of eyeshadow, you've probably browsed through the iconic Morphe palettes. Whether you're looking for the softest nudes and rose colours to the most electric blues and purples, these palettes have it all - and come at a pretty reasonable price point. They also have a full range of cosmetics, like setting sprays and matte liquid lipsticks.

SHOP IT: Sephora, from $6

PATRICK TA. Image via Instagram/patricktabeauty

If you're looking for something a little more high-end, the makeup artist favoured by Gigi and Bella Hadid has the most luxurious brushes and products, like the fan-favourite Precision Lip Crayon that'll give you the most kissable pout.

SHOP IT: Sephora, from $23

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Briogeo. Image via Instagram/Briogeo

If you have curly hair, you've probably already heard of this cult-favourite brand. They focus on the needs of all kinds of curls, like dried-out waves, frizzy coils, and oily scalps. They focus heavily on natural ingredients with nutrient-dense additions like avocado, quinoa, aloe and rosehip, so it also makes your hair smell amazing.

SHOP IT: Sephora, from $21

Sol de Janeiro. Image via Instagram/soldejaneiro

If you want to smell like a gorgeous summer day all season, you'll have to try out Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist. It smells like pistachio and salted caramel that you can use for your hair, body, clothes, and basically anything you want to make smell delicious.

SHOP IT: Sephora, from $16

FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna. Image via Instagram/fentybeauty

We couldn't make a roundup of BIPOC-owned beauty brands without including the queen herself. Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin have pretty much everything under the sun you could need for your skin and makeup routine - and it all comes in colours that work for every skin tone. We love an inclusive queen!

SHOP IT: Sephora, from $22

Topicals. Image via Instagram/mytopicals

If you're like me and have scars and hyperpigmentation from spots and pimples, you should check out the Faded Serum for Dark Spots & Discoloration that customers absolutely rave about. They say it helps to get rid of pretty much anything on your skin - sun damage, acne, uneven texture, and a host of other concerns. They also say it has a great scent and absorbs wonderfully into the skin.

SHOP IT: Sephora, from $41

Wishful. Image via Instagram/wishfulskin

Get your skin looking glowy and squeaky-clean with Huda's Wishful skincare line. All of the products are cruelty-free and focus on a minimalist philosophy, so only the best and most effective are used in the formulas.

SHOP IT: Sephora, from $12

Fable & Mane. Image via Instagram/fableandmane

Fable & Mane's hair care line uses products infused with natural ingredients like ashwagandha, tiger herbs, and coconut that enrich your locks and is suitable for all hair types and textures. Customers love the HoliRoots™ Pre-wash Hair Treatment Oil and say that they've noticed their hair feels softer and thicker after using it.

SHOP IT: Sephora, from $25

Velour Lashes. Image via Instagram/velourbeautyofficial

Falsies automatically add so much glam to your look, and Velour Lashes have a range of super-luxurious mink and synthetic lashes. Pop on a pair with a summer dress and flats and you'll be selfie-ready in no time.

SHOP IT: Sephora, from $16

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.