Why Canadian influencer wore this dress — even on a 'bad body image day'

The Canadian influencer took to Instagram with a note on choosing confidence, rather than waiting for it.

Sarah Nicole Landry rocked a sheer black dress for Knix's anniversary party. (Instagram/ @thebirdspapaya)/

Sarah Nicole Landry is deciding to be confident — even on bad days.

The Canadian influencer took to Instagram over the weekend with a Reel showcasing snaps from Friday night's Knix anniversary party.

Known on social media as The Birds Papaya, Landry began the Reel with a close-up video of herself saying she was having a "bad body image day," but was going to show up regardless.

"Am I having a bad body image day? Yeah. Am I gonna wear a see-through dress tonight? Yeah," she said in the video. "You know what it is? Confidence," she continued, before inserting clips and photos from the launch party.

Landry wore a sheer knee-length dress with black sequin detailing, paired with black vinyl boots and a glittery purse. Under the sheer dress, she wore the Knix Essential High Rise Thong.

She paired the post with a caption on choosing to be confident.

"It took me so long to realize waiting on the feeling wasn’t it. That sometimes, a choice just has to be made," the body-confidence advocate penned.

"That confidence wasn’t a size. Or a dress. Or the perfect feeling. It was a decision, even on the hard days."

Landry confessed she had a backup outfit just in case her insecurities were "too loud" — and she'd want to show up regardless.

"Showing up when we want to is always the goal," she added.

"I don’t think there’s any one formula to confidence. But this is mine. Making choices with knees shaking time and time again."

Her post was met with praise for fans who relate to "hard days."

"Such an important post, to know that even people leading the way in this space still struggle and have bad days like that," one user commented.

"You look amazing!," another added. "Not that validation from an internet stranger is needed — thank you for showing up [and] doing the hard things that make your knees knock bc you inspire the rest of us."

Fellow Canadian influencer Alicia Mccarvell also rushed to the comments to give Landry koodos for her post.

"You gave me the confidence to wear a see through dress," Mccarvell wrote. "I don’t think you realize how contagious you are!"

Mccarvell also attended the Knix event in Toronto and wore a sheer ankle-length dress with a black underdress.

Landry returned the comment-favour to Mccarvell saying "This dress was the best ever" under her post.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.