Canadian influencer stuns in body positive silhouette challenge: 'Mom bod is a look!'

Canadian influencer Sarah Nicole Landry, also known as The Birds Papaya, is bringing a body positive spin to the silhouette challenge. (Photo via Instagram @thebirdspapaya)

Sarah Nicole Landry is normalizing postpartum bodies.

The Canadian influencer, better known as The Birds Papaya, recently took to Instagram to share a body positive silhouette video.

In the first half of the clip, the mom-of-four poses in a white tank top and high-waisted, black leggings, before transitioning to wearing just her underwear and a bra.

She disclosed in the comments that she used a filter that smoothed the appearance of her skin as well as enhanced her hair colour.

"Note I used a TikTok template for this and there are filters in it my hair is not that blonde or skin that smooth," she penned to her more than 2.1 million followers.

Fans immediately met Landry's post with praise for her body-championing content.

"Yes. Normalize the postpartum pouch. I'm tired of hiding it!" one Instagram user commented, while another added, "The postpartum mom-bod is a look! Here for this."

"This is epic. Also, your transparency re: filters is [fire]," wrote another, with a flame emoji.

"You are one of the reasons I’m starting to feel good in my own skin. I’m starting to look at my hanging stomach differently. And it has something to do with these videos," someone else shared.

"You make me feel normal! Thank you," another added.

One commenter chimed in: "Go, mama! Full of love and confidence!"

"This is giving me life. I needed to see this today!" someone else penned.

Landry is known for her body positive content. In February, the "Papaya Podcast" host shared a photo with fans, urging them to remember that sometimes looking like you've "let yourself go" means you've set yourself free.

"I find it funny how the phrase 'let yourself go' is a message or insult used on a person who has changed," she penned. "I have changed a lot. I’ve heard the phrase more times than I can count. Mostly? When I stopped losing weight."

"Nobody said I 'let myself go' when I would skip meals, exercise three times a day, or began to lose feeling in my legs. But when I simply gained weight or changed - it was a daily thrashing from my old diet culture buddies. I had 'let myself go,'" she continued. "And that couldn’t have been further from the truth."

