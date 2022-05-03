This Amazon hoodie protects your skin from harmful UV rays — and it's on sale for $31

This top-rated UPF+50 hoodie is a sun safety essential for summer.

Now that summer is just around the corner, many of us are already looking forward to spending more time outside. Although we're excited at the prospect of warm temperatures and sunny days, it's important to remember to practice sun-safety year round.

Whether it's warm and sunny or chilly and overcast, we are exposed to UV rays whenever we head outside— and wearing sunscreen doesn't always cut it when it comes to protecting ourselves.

When we apply sunscreen to our bodies, we most likely think of the areas that are exposed to the sun: our arms, legs, face and neck. But according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, despite covering our bodies, the clothes we wear absorbs and traps UV rays, which can unknowingly cause sun damage.

Wearing sun-protective clothing, which actually blocks harmful rays, decreasing our risks of sun exposure significantly. There are plenty of stylish and affordable wardrobe basics with a high ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) that can block harmful UV rays, like the Mens/Women’s UPF 50 Sunblock Long Sleeved Hoodie from Bison.

The unisex zippered hoodie is currently on sale on Amazon Canada, starting at $31.

Bison Women/ Men's UPF 50 Sunblock Long Sleeve Hooded Jacket - Amazon Canada

From $31 $36 at Amazon

The details

Bison’s unisex hoodie features UPF50+ protection to protect your body from UV rays while you enjoy your favourite outdoor activities.

The lightweight zippered jacket can be worn fishing, hiking or playing golf to ensure you stay burn-free.

The jacket is available in seven colours and features both exterior and interior pockets as well as thumb holes for a sporty fit.

What people are saying

The lightweight hooded jacket has earned a 4.6-star rating from shoppers who have called it a great piece to wear in the sun to protect yourself from sunburn.

“This jacket doesn’t heat you up, even if it’s 30 degrees [Celsius) outside,” one shopper said of the comfortable jacket.

“It’s soft and smooth and very comfortable material,” another said of the jacket that they purchased for their husband to wear on vacation.

One shopper said they bought the jacket to wear while they cycle for extra sun protection and called it a “practical” piece to add to their biking attire.

“It has good air flow, protects against the sun without steaming myself to death,” another said of the “cozy and light” jacket.

Although some people say the jacket won't cause you to overheat, others disagree — especially if you're doing physical activity. One shopper said they were too warm while wearing the jacket during a "100 km bike ride" while others complained that the label didn't include washing instructions.

Verdict

If you're someone who spends hours outside gardening, fishing or looking for something to wear on your next holiday, the Bison UPF50+ hoodie might be for you. The lightweight jacket protects your skin from harmful UV rays, but might not be the best to wear if you're doing intense physical activity in the heat.

