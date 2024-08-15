Bisous! Emily in Paris co-stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman steal a kiss on red carpet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Paul Forman and Ashley Park attends premiere of Netflix's "Emily In Paris" Season 4 Part 1 at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) (Kayla Oaddams)

Los Angeles rolled out the red carpet for the cast of Emily in Paris on Wednesday in honour of its fourth season.

Leading lady Lily Collins looked suitably Parisian as she debuted an effortlessly chic bob hairstyle and stunned in a bespoke Armani Privé gown. Her co-star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu dazzled in a glittering tassel dress, while Lucien Laviscount cut a dapper silhouette in a slick tuxedo.

Attention, however, was directed to co-stars-turned-lovers Ashley Park and Paul Forman as they shared a steamy exchange in front of photographers.

Paul Forman and Ashley Park attends premiere of Netflix's "Emily In Paris" in Los Angeles (Kayla Oaddams)

Ashley looked sublime in an ethereal iridescent dress, commanding the spotlight in towering metallic heels. Her beau Paul looked equally suave in a floral mesh shirt and fitted black suit.

Capturing the hearts of fans who swarmed to see their favourite Netflix stars walk the red (pink) carpet, Ashley and Paul shared several romantic moments together, stealing kisses, holding hands and caressing each other's faces as they posed for photos.

The Emily in Paris co-stars put on a loved-up display (Steve Granitz)

It comes as the co-stars confirmed their relationship earlier this year.

"We started in a really great friendship," Ashley explained to E! News. "We just loved working together and as a collaborator, I loved working with him and as a scene partner."

The couple shared several romantic moments together at the premiere (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Explaining how it was Lily who noticed their off-screen chemistry first, Ashley added: "So what happened with Lily was that she called it out first to me and I said, 'No, that's not happening.' And then when things did really blossom in a big way, I was like, 'Oh my God, I have to tell her because now I lied.'"

They may not have been together for long, but the pair's relationship has already been put under serious pressure amid Ashley's sudden hospitalization earlier this year.

Ashley Park was hospitalized in December (@ashleypark Instagram)

Professing her love for her beau via Instagram, Ashley began:

"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.

"Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."