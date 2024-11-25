Black Friday 2024 store hours: Confirmed opening hours for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more

Here's what time you'll actually be able to bust through those doors post-Thanksgiving to be the first to jump on Black Friday sales.

We've almost made it to Black Friday, which is this coming Friday, Nov. 29 (it really snuck up on us this year). That means stores will slash the prices on tons of products — some that you may already have your eyes on. (If you're already itching to shop, don't miss these early Black Friday deals under $50.) The big shopping extravaganza in stores begins as early as 5 a.m., so if you plan to catch the best doorbusters this year, now's the time to come up with a game plan.

Don't worry, you won't miss much if you skip out on shopping Thanksgiving Day — most retailers keep their doors closed so employees can spend time with their families. (Here's which stores are open on turkey day.) But also, don't expect to rush into the stores at 2 a.m. looking to score deals because the earliest any of these retailers is opening is 5 a.m. — though most people will still be sleeping off the tryptophan.

Below, we've compiled a list of opening hours for some of our readers' favorite stores. More Black Friday deals are available online than in years past — and many retailers are even getting a head start, with plans to roll out deals before Thanksgiving. That said, some stores may still have in-person-only deals — so check the fine print in those old-school newspaper circulars and TV ads. Not interested in standing in lines? Shop these Amazon Black Friday deals instead.

Black Friday store hours 2024

Retailers are finally starting to announce their Black Friday hours, though we're still waiting on several to make it official. However, we can speculate when those stores will open their doors based on last year's schedule. We'll continue to update this story as we get confirmation from each store. To that end, here are the opening times for major retailers for Black Friday. Want to shop online? We’ve linked to each store as well.

Confirmed for 2024

Black Friday store opening hours in 2023

Be aware that store hours vary by location, so we recommend calling any stores you plan on visiting in advance.