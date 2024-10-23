Black Friday 2024: The best early deals to shop now and everything you need to know

The year's biggest Black Friday sales from Amazon, Walmart and more when the deals begin Nov. 29 — plus, discover discounts you can nab right this minute.

The holiday season is coming up fast with our entrance into late October, and with it the biggest shopping days — and most unbeatable sales — of the year. It's apparent Black Friday 2024 has already begun, with major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Wayfair and more starting to drop deals early, leading to the use of the term "Black November" to describe the frenzied shopping season that in recent years has stretched from a few days to over a month. It seems like the 2024 holiday shopping season is set to be bigger than ever before, which can seem a little overwhelming when trying to hone in on the best Black Friday deals available.

As you create your holiday shopping plan, we're here to help you devise a smart strategy to maximize your savings. Here's how to really stretch your dollars this Black Friday, which officially kicks off on Friday, Nov. 29, and includes sales through Cyber Monday on Dec. 2.

Shopping Strategies for Black Friday 2024

Do your research: Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, advises shoppers to make a list of items that they're interested in buying, then note their current prices. That way, you'll be able to spot a great Black Friday deal as soon as you see it. Adds Kristin McGrath, shopping expert with RetailMeNot: "The most important thing is to know exactly what you want. What specs you want in a TV or laptop and which headphones you want." According to Kristen Gall, retail and shopping expert for Rakuten, "Consumers shouldn't assume that just because a product is discounted that it's the best price out there. I recommend checking for the product on one to two other retailers to compare the regular price with a potential 'sale' price to ensure you're actually getting the best deal."

Stay on top of the ads: Pay attention as Black Friday ads come out, Ramhold advises. "It may be helpful to follow your favorite retailers on social media and sign up for their email newsletters as well, since they may announce the ad release that way as well as other important details, like when the sales will begin." Gall calls these ads "your Black Friday road map for deals."

Check out holiday price guarantees: Have a few favorite retailers? "Check to see if they're offering any kind of price match or guarantee for Black Friday," Ramhold says. The idea is that you'll know whether you can request that your preferred retailer match a competitor's price during a Black Friday event, or if you'll have to shop the competitor instead. "And if there's a price guarantee in place, it's good to know that if you buy something early on and it later drops in price, you'll be able to receive a price adjustment for the difference," Ramhold adds.

Try to get cash back: "In addition to doing a price comparison, you can ensure you are getting the absolute best price by stacking deals to maximize savings," Gall says. "Cash-back services like Rakuten allow you to earn cash back on top of sale prices. For extra savings, plan to apply promo codes or digital coupons, and use a rewards credit card to extra earn points or cash back."

The best Black Friday 2024 deals to look out for

Let's get down to the nitty-gritty: Gall believes that retailers' overstock categories are the biggest predictor of Black Friday gold. That includes "home goods, gardening and furniture that they may have not gotten rid of during Labor Day weekend sales," she says. But, she also notes that Black Friday will also focus on "bigger-ticket items, such as tech, including laptops, TVs and more."

Apple products: Look out for great deals on AirPods, especially AirPods Pro, which are "still immensely popular, and retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy will likely offer the lowest price of the year," says McGrath.

Kitchen appliances: KitchenAid mixers are the products to watch, McGrath says. Black Friday deals knock the price down enough that these expensive classics are more affordable for many shoppers. Last year, we saw KitchenAid stand mixers sell out quickly, so be ready to jump on a good deal if you see it.

Laptops: Ramhold calls these "one of the quintessential Black Friday items."

Smartphones: Major retailers will offer the latest Android smartphones and iPhones bundled with gift cards worth hundreds, "which can be used on later purchases and boost the value of these deals," Ramhold predicts.

Toys: Historically, the best toy sales happen in December, Ramhold says, but "Black Friday toy deals should be pretty big." Expect up to 85% off at major stores, she says.

TVs: McGrath recommends studying major retailers' Black Friday ads so you can pounce on the TV you want before it's gone. "Stock sells out quickly on the best-priced sets, and there are always a few headline-making deals that get a ton of hype and sell out in minutes," she says. "Zero in on the 4K TV you want, have some backups and get ready to shop as soon as the Black Friday sale kicks off."

What to expect from your favorite retailers this Black Friday

As always, retailers will be competing with each other for your business this Black Friday. While there's always a fair amount of overlap, certain retailers specialize in certain kinds of products.

"Check out Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy for tech. Wayfair and Overstock always offer incredible home goods deals," McGrath advises. "Gap, Old Navy and Target lead the pack when it comes to clothing deals. Walmart is always strong on Black Friday in the toy department. Home Depot and Lowe's don't do as splashy sales as some of the big-box contenders, but they have great values on Black Friday for big-ticket home items, smart home devices, home security bundles, grills, tool sets, power tools and even ladders. They're also some of the best sources of appliance package deals. And do not forget about Kohl's, which often offers extra Kohl's Cash with purchase. Oftentimes, they'll have the same price as a competitor on things like small appliances and smartwatches, but also throw in some Kohl's Cash to make the deal sweeter."

The best early Black Friday deals

Want to get a jump start on Black Friday sales? Check out our favorite already-discounted finds below.

Target Cuisinart Stainless Steel Air Fryer Toaster Oven $120 $230 Save $110 Cut back on appliances — and your energy bill! — with this do-it-all helper, which serves up crispy air-fried pizzas, wings and more in a matter of minutes. The temperature is adjustable (to 450°F), the timer reliable (complete with auto shut-off) and it includes a variety of accessories — an oven rack, baking pan/drip tray, and air fryer basket — for added value and convenience (read: easier cleaning). Plus, it's cheaper right now at Target than it is at Amazon. $120 at Target

Casper Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress, Queen $1,405 $1,875 Save $470 You don't want to ghost this spooky-great sale, which will save you 25% on a top-rated mattress that strikes just the right balance between comfy and supportive. Looking for something a little different? No problem — Casper is offering up to 25% off all mattresses right now at its Friends & Family Sale. $1,405 at Casper

Amazon Saker Mini Chain Saw $32 $52 Save $20 with Prime + coupon | Editor-approved Is your yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chain saw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience. One Yahoo editor gave it a try, writing, "While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn't just 'go off' if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It's also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done." Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more. Save $20 with Prime + coupon | Editor-approved $32 at Amazon

Samsung Samsung Neo 85" 4K QNX1D Smart TV $1,950 $4,000 Save $2,050 You can snag this behemoth of a Samsung 4K smart TV way ahead of holiday movie and Super Bowl season for an incredible $2,000+ off now, as part of Samsung's early Holiday Deals. It'll definitely make your current TV look positively ancient with its smart TV features — built-in streaming apps and voice control — plus realistic depth enhancement, 4K resolution, an anti-glare screen, bright details (even in dark scenes) and smooth motion thanks to Motion Xcelerator Turbo+. Mini LEDs mean you'll even be able to see the little things, like freckles and lashes. $1,950 at Samsung

Amazon Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum $230 $380 Save $150 The fact that this versatile appliance (which functions as both a vacuum and mop) is down to its all-time best price is enough for it to warrant a space in our carts. But throw in a Martha Stewart endorsement, and we're tempted to buy two! The queen of all things home recently sang its praises in an unsponsored Instagram post, calling it the "best new home appliance." She adds, "The design is simple, the parts easy to clean and anyone can use it ... Rather than sweeping (which raises dust), rather than vacuuming and then mopping, this machine does it all!" $230 at Amazon

Walmart Vizio 65-Inch Class 4K Smart TV $378 $428 Save $50 We can't get over the sale price ($378!) on this shiny 65-inch set from Vizio. The vibrant 4K picture quality is top-notch, and it also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. $378 at Walmart

Nordstrom Zella Live In High Waist Leggings $21 $59 Save $38 Yes, you read that right — there's a pair of Zella leggings (beloved by thousands upon thousands of Nordstrom shoppers) for just $21 right now, a savings of 65%. These soft, stretchy bottoms are moisture-wicking and have a high waistband that won't slip down no matter how much you move around. Bonus: they have a hidden pocket to hold your phone, credit card or ID. "I've had these for almost a year now and I cannot say enough good things," shared one Nordstrom fan. "They're never too hot, they truly do wick sweat away and never ride down. They're better than my Lululemon Wunder Under leggings." $21 at Nordstrom

Amazon Orolay Thickened Down Jacket $120 $150 Save $30 with coupon When Oprah says she likes something, we know it's gonna be good — so it's no surprise that this wildly popular jacket (aka "The Amazon Coat) has acquired a massive fan base. It graced the media queen's Favorite Things list in 2019 and features a fleece-lined hood, cozy down filling and about a zillion pockets for storing small essentials. It's also much chicer than many puffer coats, and at $30 off with the on-page coupon, it's a great by for the upcoming chilly season. Save $30 with coupon $120 at Amazon

