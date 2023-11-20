23andMe and AncestryDNA kits are nearly half-off on Amazon Canada for Black Friday

Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals: Save big on AncestryDNA and 23andMe kits (photos via Amazon)

Black Friday 2023 is this week, but shoppers don't have to wait until Friday to save money on Amazon Canada.

The retailer already kicked off its Cyber Week sale last week, and there are hundreds of deals to shop and explore, including the 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle and the AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit.

On sale for nearly half-off, both kits can unlock fascinating information about your family roots, from detailed health insights to information on where you originated from.

To shop the Black Friday sale and kick off your Christmas shopping early, check out the details below.

Black Friday deal: Save $130 on a 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle

The details

23andMe is a personal genetic testing kit that can help give you a more complete picture of your health, thanks to insights from your genetic data.

The kit's personalized health reports use science-backed data to show how your DNA can affect your likelihood of developing certain health conditions and wellness traits. While the results do not serve as a medical diagnosis, they can show potential predispositions to diabetes, cystic fibrosis, celiac disease, muscle composition, genetic weight predisposition and more.

The home-based test requires no blood or in-person visits, just a simple saliva sample delivered via mail. In addition to health reports, 23andMe includes ancestry insights and can help you find and connect with relatives in the 23andMe database.

Note: There is a lengthy legal disclaimer from 23andMe regarding the type of information you receive in your results. The results are not intended to serve as a diagnosis, nor should they be used to make medical decisions, including which medications to take or treatments to follow. The reports are also not "intended to tell you anything about your risk for developing a disease in the future, the health of your fetus, or your newborn child's risk of developing a particular disease later in life."

Why this Black Friday deal is worth buying

The 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle has earned an average rating of 4.5 stars from Amazon shoppers who rave about this "super informative" insight into your health and ancestry.

According to shoppers, the kit is "great for health information" and is ideal for those who are "interested in finding more about their health" and relatives.

Another shopper says the genetic testing kit is "very easy to use" and is completed in just three steps.

Despite its many positive reviews, some users caution it can take up to two months to receive your results. According to one shopper, it "takes a while for results" but it's "worth the wait."

Black Friday deal: Save $65 on an AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit

Why do you need it?

The AncestryDNA kit will provide a hands-on experience that'll help you discover your origins in over 2,600 regions around the world.

The process is easy; all you have to do is activate your DNA kit online and send over a saliva sample in a pre-paid package. In just six to eight weeks, you can go online to see your unique results.

You'll be able to dive deep into your ethnic heritage with a SideView feature that'll break down each parental side. And with a subscription, you can discover your family trees and records of your family history.

If the thought of this triggers concerns worries about privacy, don't worry — AncestryDNA ensures secure databases and top-notch security measures.

Why this Black Friday deal is worth buying

The AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon Canada. Shoppers say, "It's a great site with many good resources."

If you're looking for a unique gift, AncestryDNA will make a great one. One customer said, "I've bought tests for my friends, myself [and] some family," adding that they've helped "people find their parents."

And if you want speedy results, one reviewer said that "results were ready much faster [than] expected." Another shopper added, "I got my breakdown in less than two weeks."

23andMe or AncestryDNA: Which kit should you get?

If you're looking to discover more about your roots, you can go either way. If you're just looking to find out more about your relatives and ethnicities, you can opt for the cheaper alternative, being AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit.

However, if you want to want a broader picture of your health and wellness, 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle is worth checking out — especially at its current sale price.

Before you head to checkout, you'll want to read 23andMe's legal disclaimer and keep in mind that it might take a few weeks/months to receive your results.

