Black Friday 2023 deals came early! 70+ best sales you can already shop in Canada

Black Friday deals and save up to 70%.

Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until next week, but this year's crop of can't-miss deals has come early.

While the shopping event typically starts on the Friday immediately following American Thanksgiving, this year you can already shop tons of early deals in Canada — meaning you can take your time in order to find the very best deals on must-have tech, home goods and more.

There are dozens of early Black Friday sales that have already started, so if you're planning to start your holiday shopping or just feel like indulging in a little retail therapy, find 50+ of the best early Black Friday deals you can already shop in Canada.

Best early Black Friday deals in Canada: Featured deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $268 $329 Save $61 See at Amazon

Dyson Supersonic Fast Drying Precise 3-Speed Hair Blow Dryer $480 $580 Save $100 See at Canadian Tire

Always Pan 2.0 $132 $200 Save $68 See at Our Place

Heart Chain Necklace $122 $175 Save $53 See at Monica Vinader

Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $800 $1,300 Save $500 See at iRobot

Best early Black Friday tech deals in Canada

Amazon : Save hundreds on top tech, including TVs, laptops, headphones and more.

ASUS : Save up to $500 on select ASUS laptops.

Best Buy : Shop "Black Friday Prices Now" to save big on early Black Friday deals.

Dell: Score deals on PCs and monitors, and save up to $600.

Blink Whole Home Bundle – Video Doorbell system $131 $275 Save $144 See at Amazon

Lenovo : Save up to 69% during the Black Friday Sneak Peek sale.

Microsoft : Save up to $1,325 off select Surface devices.

Samsung: Save hundreds on laptops, TVs and appliances until Nov. 30 at Samsung.

TCL S4 58" 4K UHD HDR LED Direct Lit Roku Smart TV $430 $600 Save $170 See at Best Buy

The Source : Get holiday gifts at Black Friday prices at The Source, including top brands like Nintendo, Beats and Samsung.

Staples : Save up to $350 on computers, smartphones and more must-have tech.

Walmart: Shop early Black Friday deals on hundreds of items — new deals drop weekly on Thursdays.

Asus Vivobook 15 X515 15.6” Laptop $600 $730 Save $130 See at Walmart

Best early Black Friday home deals in Canada

20x200 : Score up to 40 per cent off artwork and decor.

Blendjet : Save up to 25 per cent on BlendJet blenders.

Brooklinen : Take 20 per cent off site-wide, plus save to 40 per cent on bedding bundles.

Buffy: Score 25 per cent off sitewide, and up to 40 per cent off bundles.

Bissell Little Green ProHeat Pet Portable Carpet & Upholstery Deep Cleaner $95 $140 Save $45 See at Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire : Save up to 50 per cent on hundreds of Canadian Tire's early Black Friday deals .

Casper: Get 20 per cent off mattresses, and 10 per cent off everything else.

Cozy Earth : Take 30 per cent off sitewide, plus 35 per cent off select bedding bundles.

Dyson: Take up to $200 off select vacuums and haircare deals.

V8 Origin Vacuum $400 $550 Save $150 See at Dyson

Endy : Receive an exclusive Essential Sleep Set valued at $570 CAD with any mattress purchase.

Helix Sleep : Take 25 per cent off sitewide and get two free Eco-Rest Pillows with a mattress purchase with the code BF25.

Home Hardware : Shop Black Friday deals for home and garden up to 50 per cent off.

iRobot: Save up to $730 on robot vacuums.

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer $180 $280 Save $100 See at Ninja Kitchen

Ninja Kitchen : Save up to $100 on must-have kitchen appliances.

Our Place : Take up to 45 per cent off viral cookware favourites from Our Place.

Shark: Score up to $200 off Shark vacuums and cleaning products.

Silk & Snow: Take 15% off sitewide, and save on must-haves for bath, bedding and more.

Shark AI Robot Vacuum $320 $500 Save $180 See at Shark

Sundays Furniture : Save up to 30 per cent on select furniture, including beds, sofas and more.

Tuck : Enjoy 20 per cent off site-wide with Tuck's early Black Friday bedding sale.

Tushy : Take 30 per cent off bidets and bundles with code EARLYTURD.

Wayfair: Save up to 70 per cent on furniture, appliances and decor.

Crisp Sheet Set - Pinstripe (Chalk/Clay) (Queen Size) $183 $229 Save $46 See at Tuck

Best early Black Friday fashion deals in Canada

Adidas : Members can take 50 per cent off regular priced and sale items with the code ADICLUB.

Altitude Sports : Save up to 50 per cent on winter gear, gifts and more.

Allbirds : Save up to 50 per cent on sustainable sneakers and more.

Aurate New York: Take up to 35 per cent off gold and gemstone jewelry.

Timberland GreenStride TBL Originals Ultra Waterproof Boots - Men's $123 $190 Save $67 See at Altitude Sports

Buffalo Jeans : Take 50 per cent on jeans, sweaters and more holiday gift ideas with the code SP50.

Coach : Shop Black Friday deals with handbags on sale under $400.

Coach Outlet : Take an extra 25 per cent of hundreds of clearance items, and save up to 70 per cent.

Columbia Sportswear: Shop early Black Friday deals and save up to 50 per cent.

Mini Jamie Camera Bag In Signature Canvas $119 $340 Save $221 See at Coach Outlet

Dr Liza Shoes : Take 60 per cent off your entire order.

Gap : Save up to 50 per cent on clothing for the whole family.

Joe Fresh : Save 30 per cent on select styles for the whole family.

Lululemon: Shop a selection of new additions to Lululemon's We Made Too Much section for the newest finds at the best prices.

Align High-Rise Pant 25" $59 $98 Save $39 See at Lululemon

Mark's : Save up to 60 per cent on Black Friday deals.

Michael Kors : Shop Black Friday deals of up to 75 per cent off handbags, shoes and accessories.

Mejuri: Until Nov. 19, members can save 20 per cent on orders of $150 or more at Mejuri. The sale opens to the public on Nov. 20, and runs until Nov. 27.

Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops $278 $348 Save $70 See at Mejuri

Monica Vinader : Save 30 per cent off everything sitewide, plus daily flash sales of 50 per cent of jewelry.

Northern Reflections: Save up to 60 per cent on women's clothing.

Numi : Buy two items and get one for free with Numi's early Black Friday sale.

Old Navy: Shop Old Navy early Black Friday deals starting at $12.

Paravel $588 $840 Save $252 See at Paravel

Paravel : Take 30 per cent off handbagsags and luggage.

Roots : Take an extra 30 per cent off sale styles at Roots.

Saks Off Fifth : Save up to 75 per cent on thousands of designer items.

Shopbop: Score designer sale finds of up to 70 per cent off.

Canadian Villager Cervino $168 $298 Save $130 See at Roots

Best early Black Friday beauty & lifestyle deals in Canada

The Body Shop : Use code EARLYBLK to save up to 30 per cent.

Casetify : Save up to 30 per cent on smartphone and electronics cases.

Charlotte Tilbury : Shop beauty deals up to 30% off makeup, skincare and more.

Dae Hair: Get up to 25% off on all order over $85.

Bigger Brighter Eye Tricks Kit $104 $149 Save $45 See at Charlotte Tilbury

David's Tea : Buy three loose leaf teas and get one free

Herbivore Botanicals : Take 25 per cent off sitewide on green beauty favourites.

Foreo : Save up to 50 per cent on advanced skincare and beauty devices.

Indigo: Until Nov. 15, stock up on kids' toys and save up to 40 per cent.

UFO 2 Facial Device $224 $449 Save $225 See at Foreo

Kiehl's : Save up to 30 per cent on your next Kiehl's order, plus get a free $57 gift with purchases over $165.

Kitsch : Take up to 40 per cent off of haircare and hair accessories.

Lelo : Get up to 50 per cent off sex toys and accessories with Lelo's November deals.

Lovehoney: Find a wide range of deals on sex toys, lingerie, and other essentials up to 70% off through Dec. 4.

Kitsch Self-Draining Shower Caddy $87 $136 Save $49 See at Kitsch

Masterclass : Enjoy buy-one-gift-one free memberships until November 24.

Monos : Save up to 30% on luggage, backpacks and more travel accessories when you use the discount code EARLYBF .

Pinkcherry: Shop pre-Black Friday deals of up to 80 per cent off clearance items, and 30 per cent off everything else.

Magic Massager Rechargeable Rose Gold Edition $30 $60 Save $30 See at Pinkcherry

The Ordinary : The Ordinary's annual Slowvember sale is on now, with deals of 23 per cent off through the month of November.

SBLA : Shop celeb-favourite anti-aging makeup and skincare up to 40 per cent off.

Wander Beauty: Stock up and save on beauty must-haves and save 20 per cent sitewide, plus get 30 per cent off orders of $75 or more.

Metro Backpack $238 $280 Save $42 See at Monos

