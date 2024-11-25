Black Friday Christmas tree deals have taken root at Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair and more — save up to 70%

Quick question: do you have your Christmas tree yet? Yes, we know that Christmas is a month away, but that doesn't mean you can't start jolly-ing up your home now. You know what else is jolly? Taking advantage of the major Christmas tree deals happening right now. While there are top-tier Black Friday deals left and right, it's the festive deals on trees and other Christmas decor that have us singing.

Look, our job as shopping editors is to assess deals all day every day — and we're good at it! So trust us when we say that you need to pay attention. Major retailers like Walmart, Target and Wayfair are slashing the prices on their Christmas trees as part of their Black Friday sales. For example, check out this snow-capped number from Wayfair that's over 70% off. Looking for something more classic? Amazon marked down this timeless fir by 60%, from $310 to $126.

With all that said, we hiked through the digital forests to find the best Black Friday Christmas tree deals that shoppers adore. From pre-lit spruces to a giant 12-foot wonder, it's time to get shopping.

Black Friday Christmas tree deals

Amazon National Tree Company 7-Foot Dunhill Fir Tree $126 $310 Save $184 You can't go wrong with this classic, simple 7-foot faux fir. More than 9,000 shoppers have given it five stars, and it's the top-selling tree at Amazon. You can also pick it up in 10 other sizes, ranging from 4 feet to 14 feet. "This tree is just beautiful," shared a happy shopper. "It's heavy, very sturdy and stable; my cats won't be able to knock it down. The shape is perfect, color is very realistic. I am beyond happy with this, purchase price was great!" $126 at Amazon

Wayfair North Valley 7-Foot Spruce Tree with Clear Lights $134 $262 Save $128 Sponsored by Wayfair This pre-lit tree has hinged branches with covered green PVC tips for a fresh, authentic look without the mess. It comes in eight sizes up to 10 feet. "I usually purchase live trees, but with the rising costs I decided to purchase an artificial tree this year," explained a Wayfair shopper. "I am pleased with this tree. Once fluffed, it was beautiful and I didn't miss the real tree except that fresh scent." $134 at Wayfair

Balsam Hill Balsam Hill 7.5-Foot Norway Slim Spruce Tree with Colorful Lights $1,049 $1,449 Save $400 For a slimmer, more colorful style that can fit in every space, this pretty spruce is an easy pick. The colorful LED lights will easily set the holiday mood — but you can also switch them to clear lights too! Shop it in seven sizes from 4.5 feet to 12 feet. "I'm so pleased with the quality of the tree. It looks sooo real," explained a five-star reviewer. "Reminds me of the spruce trees we had as a child. I put it together with ease and all the lights work. The narrow style is the perfect size for the allotted space. Can't wait to decorate it this year." $1,049 at Balsam Hill

Amazon National Tree Company 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Frasier Grand Christmas Tree $390 $880 Save $490 | Free Amazon Echo Pop and Smart Plug Whimsical and full, this Frasier is an absolute stunner. The brand's "Feel Real" branches make it look more lifelike than other faux fur trees. At 7.5 feet (there's also a 6-foot option), it's tall enough to make a statement, and you'll want to sleep in the living room every single night it's up. Bonus: You can snag a free Amazon Echo Pop and Smart Plug — control it with your voice! "It's honestly the best faux tree in the world," raved this tree owner. "Words don't describe how much joy this tree brings to me each year. She is big, so you need to be willing to sacrifice a good amount of floor space, but it is so worth it. The lights are a gorgeous LED that really glows. ... The branches look so real and make hanging ornaments so much more pleasant than old-school faux pine branches that poke you and shed all over the place." Save $490 | Free Amazon Echo Pop and Smart Plug $390 at Amazon

Wayfair Andover Mills 12-Foot Lighted Fir Christmas Tree $550 $1,186 Save $636 Yes, you can get a tree in a more reasonable size, but if you have tall ceilings, why would you? Not only is it your very own Nutcracker tree, but it also comes with a stand and lights. And, yes, it's held sturdy and upright by a strong steel frame. Just take it from this one shopper: "Easy to assemble and absolutely beautiful. I am so glad I made the purchase." $550 at Wayfair

Wayfair Pfeiffer 6.5-Foot White Christmas Tree with White Lights $314 $1,303 Save $989 This might be the most winter wonderland-y tree to ever, well, winter wonderland. At a wide 6.5 feet, it's not too tall for smaller spaces, and at almost 70% off, it's a head-turner without any decorations. The best part, though? There's a sneaky on/off step switch so you don't have to unplug it every time you go to sleep. Genius. "All the flocked trees in the stores are so whatever. ... This one is fantastic," declared one shopper in their five-star review. "It takes you to a real snowy Christmas. It's breathtaking. I feel like a little kid again when I put this tree up." $314 at Wayfair

Walmart Best Choice Products 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit, Pre-Decorated Cashmere Christmas Tree $215 $450 Save $235 If you're just starting to build your ornament collection or aren't a fan of shiny baubles, this already-decked-out tree is calling your name. Made of quality cashmere needles, the branches are full of pine cones and artificial berries frosted with a bit of snow. "This tree is beautiful and better in person," shared a happy Walmart shopper. "Love the added berries and flocked tips on the tree. The tree once fluffed is super full and I love the different light options. I placed the tree on a covered porch and it brings so much holiday spirit to our home." $215 at Walmart

Wayfair Hersi 9-Foot Frosted Spruce Christmas Tree with LED Lights $247 $430 Save $183 Want to get your home looking seasonally festive but don't have a ton of space? This skinny but tall 9-footer will bring the magic (it also comes in a 7-foot size). The fade-resistant downward branches will make you forget there's not actually snow in your home. "This is my favorite Christmas tree I have ever had," declared a five-star reviewer. "Even my husband said it looks like something you see in snowy woods. I love it." $247 at Wayfair

Wayfair The Holiday Aisle 4.5-Foot Downswept Douglas Fir Tree with Clear Lights $135 $249 Save $114 Though this 4.5-footer is little, she is fierce. The stout fir comes with 450 warm lights to warm up your space. Meanwhile, the extra-full branches let you show off your ornament collection. "I've been wanting a smaller tree, but could never find one I liked," explained one festive shopper. "This tree is so beautiful and the lights are amazing. I haven't been this happy about an artificial tree in a long time!" $135 at Wayfair

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.