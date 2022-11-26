30+ early Cyber Monday household deals on Amazon: Cleaning, grocery, office & more
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known for incredible deals on technology and kitchen gadgets, it's also the perfect time to stock up and save big on household items you use on a daily basis.
From toilet paper and cleaning products to batteries and toothbrushes, Amazon Canada has a slew of incredible deals starting at just $4 as part of their early Cyber Monday deals.
While the online retailer boasts massive savings on a variety of everyday essentials, which you can check out here, Yahoo Canada has selected the very best deals across home, personal care, cleaning, grocery and home office.
Read on to shop 30+ everyday deals from Amazon.
Best Amazon Canada early Cyber Monday household deals
Save 30% on Duracell AA Batteries
Save $5 on Air Wick Plug In Scented Oil 10 Refills
Get Royale Tiger Strong Paper Towel for 15% off
Save 25% on a Glade Scented Candle
Save 15% on Kleenex Disposable Paper Towels
Save $9 on ALCAN Parchment Paper
Save 30%: Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper
Best Amazon Canada early Cyber Monday personal care deals
Save up to 50% on Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes and Crest Whitestrips
Save 19% on Aerius Allergy Medicine
Save 24% on HydraSense Eye Drops
Get Aleve Back and Body Pain pills for 25% off
Save $9 on PRIORIN Hair Growth Stimulant
Save 38%: Crest 3D White Whitestrips
Best Amazon Canada early Cyber Monday cleaning deals
Save 40% on Kitchen Cleaning Sponges
Get LYSOL Disinfecting Wipes for $9 off
Save 11% on Weiman Oven Cleaner & Degreaser
Get Sunlight Dishwashing Liquid for under $10
Save 22% on a Microfiber Feather Duster Kit
Save $4 on Finish Dishwasher Detergent
Save 48%: ColorCoral Universal Gel Cleaner
Best Amazon Canada early Cyber Monday grocery deals
Save up to 31% on Starbucks and Nescafe Coffee
Save $9 on a Club House Pantry Staples Spice Pack
Save up to 30% on Holiday Sweet Treats
Get BOOST Vanilla Nutritional Shake for 15% off
Save up to 30% on Protein Powder from Orgain & SUBI
Save $9 on a 12-pack of RXBARs
Save 20%: Flourish Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix
Best Amazon Canada early Cyber Monday home office deals
Save 18% on Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens
Score BIC Brite Liner Highlighters for $4
Save $40 on an Ergonomic Office Chair
Save 11% on AmazonBasics Fine Point Tip Permanent Markers
Get BIC Extra Comfort Ballpoint Pens for under $7
Save 17% on a Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse
Save 15%: Post-it Notes 5 Pad Pack
