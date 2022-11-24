Amazon's Black Friday deals include the ultra-popular Fire TV Stick for 50% off

Early Amazon Canada Black Friday deal: Save 50% on the Fire TV Stick 4K (Photos via Amazon)

Black Friday is still officially a day away — but Amazon Canada launched their epic Black Friday deals early.

The sale includes everything from home essentials to tech — including Amazon's bestselling Fire TV Stick 4K at a whopping 50 per cent off — its lowest price since Amazon Prime Day.

Save 50%: Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick 4K (Photo via Amazon)

$35 $70 at Amazon

The details

Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick is a do-it-all device that lets you stream videos, install apps, play music and more, straight to your television.

The streaming device supports leading HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ and brings visuals and audio to life with immersive 4K streaming and Dolby Atmos audio.

Users gain access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes, including favourites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and CTV. Plus, with the Alexa voice control feature, you don't have to touch the remote to search and launch content and control compatible smart home devices.

The 'best streaming device today'

As one of Amazon's best-known devices, it's no surprise the Fire TV Stick has racked up more than 15,500 five-star reviews, a 4.7-star average rating, and an "Amazon's Choice" title.

According to one reviewer, the Fire TV Stick 4K is "faster and better" than previous Fire TV sticks. The new hardware makes the device the "best Fire Stick yet," they write. Adding, it's "much better" than the 1080p version while only being "a few dollars more."

The 4K version of the Fire Stick is "blazingly fast" versus the 1080p Stick, echos another shopper. Adding that you can "really notice the huge performance difference" between the two — upgrading is a "no-brainer."

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (Photo via Amazon)

The 4K Fire Stick is the "best streaming device today," says a third reviewer. The "sound and image are perfect" and "everything runs smoothly," they write.

While the Amazon gadget has earned top marks for picture quality, smart features, and voice recognition, some users say its 8 GB of storage is "too little for the price."

The 8 GB of storage is "useless," critiques one reviewer.

The verdict

If you're in the market for a new streaming device or want to upgrade your old Fire TV Stick, this is a deal you won't want to miss — especially at its early Black Friday sale price. Dubbed the "best streaming device today" by Amazon shoppers, reviewers report that the Fire TV Stick 4K is "faster and better" than previous models. However, some say its 8 GB of storage is "too little for the price," something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

