160+ of the most amazing Black Friday deals to shop in Canada

From Lululemon to Amazon to Canadian Tire, we've rounded up all the can't-miss deals to shop today.

Best Black Friday deals & sales to shop in Canada: LIVE UPDATES

Best Black Friday 2022 deals to shop in Canada

After weeks of anticipation, Black Friday 2022 has finally arrived — and the deals are incredible.

Whether you're hoping to pick up an air fryer for less, stock up on stocking stuffers, or get your wardrobe sorted for the winter ahead, Canadian shoppers can save thousands this Cyber Week.

From Amazon Canada and Canadian Tire to lululemon and Best Buy Canada, hundreds of retailers are participating in this year's Black Friday sales and deals. However, if swimming in a sea of deals is not your thing, Yahoo Canada's shopping editors have you covered.

In our live blog below, we'll be rounding up the best deals from Black Friday 2022 — featuring everything from TVs and household essentials to Christmas gifts and holiday treats.

Make sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently for live updates on the best Black Friday 2022 sales in Canada — and scroll down to see the best deals from each category.

Best Black Friday 2022: Best tech deals in Canada

Best Black Friday 2022: Best fashion deals in Canada

  • lululemon: lululemon's highly-anticipated Black Friday specials are on now.

  • Coach Outlet: Save up to 60% plus an extra 25 per cent off sitewide, including sale items.

  • adidas: Save 50% on almost everything with code BLACKFRIDAY.

  • H&M: Stock up on clothing for the whole family and save up to 70% off.

  • Michael Kors: Save up to 70% off

Best Black Friday 2022: Best home & living deals in Canada

  • Canadian Tire: Save up to 80% on kitchen, tools & hardware, home & vacuums, and more.

  • The Bay: Save up to 60% on hundreds of brands, including clearance.

  • H&M: Stock up on clothing for the whole family and save up to 70% off.

  • Lovehoney: Save up to 60% on men's and women's adult toys.

  • Deciem: For the entire month of November, Deciem is offering shoppers 23% off sitewide,

Live Updates

