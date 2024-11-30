Black Friday deals worth the splurge: Score on 13 big-ticket items from Apple, Dyson and more

Now's your chance to save on pricey picks you've been eyeing all year, including 50% off a Coach bag and 40% off Bose headphones.

Have you taken the time to dig into today's Black Friday deals yet? If not, don't sweat it. We track prices all day, every day, 365 days a year (seriously), and even we're impressed with the holiday deals this year. Some of the price cuts we're seeing are such serious business, we don't know who to tell first. Everything from tech gadgets to kitchen appliances and beauty essentials are on major markdown — and some of them are seriously splurge-worthy.

These jaw-dropping discounts are what make Black Friday the ideal time to stop what you're doing and finally purchase those pricier items that you've been eyeing all year – guilt-free. It's also the perfect time to power through your holiday shopping without having to leave your couch. A win-win!

Have you been daydreaming of an Apple Watch? It's just $169, so now's the time to strike. And what about a sleek Samsonite luggage set? We found a duo for 60% off that includes a checked bag and a carry-on for $297 off. That's almost like getting your plane ticket for free, right?

We combed through sale upon sale to find all the best buys across the board and narrowed it down to these 10 can't-miss Black Friday deals from brands like Coach, Apple, KitchenAid, Samsonite and more. But don't wait too long — these goodies are going to fly off the shelves.

Best splurge-worthy Black Friday deals

Amazon Aura Carver 10.1-Inch Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame $139 $179 Save $40 A digital picture frame is ideal for those who have a ton of photos, but don't want every wall in their home to turn into a gallery wall. With one of these stylish gadgets, you get to see your favorite images on a loop. Aura's digital frames have received rave reviews from Yahoo editors, including Tech Editor Rick Broida, and the top-rated Carver frame is on sale for Black Friday. Not only can you load it up with photos via an easy-to-use app, but this frame also has free, unlimited storage, an interactive touch bar and a built-in speaker for videos. Pro tip: Aura's Carver frame makes for an excellent gift. One fan explained, "I have gotten this for both my grandmother and now my mother. They love it, and the app is easy to use. The app makes this the best as your family and friends can add photos wherever they have the internet. My cousins can add pictures and short videos (under 30 seconds) of their kids to my grandmother's frame from a few states over." $139 at Amazon

Coach Coach Embossed Croc Willow Tote $198 $395 Save $197 Looking for a new purse for the winter? This timeless tote from Coach is a stylish option that's 50% off. This leather bag features a twist lock, protective feet on the bottom and two shoulder straps, plus three pockets inside to help keep you organized. Load it up with your wallet, sunnies, planner and tablet, and you'll still have room to spare. Whether you make it your new everyday bag or work tote (it can fit up to a 14-inch laptop), it's sure to go with practically any outfit. $198 at Coach

Amazon KitchenAid Value Bundle Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer $300 $480 Save $180 If you've always dreamed of having a KitchenAid mixer sitting on your kitchen counter, now's your shot. The iconic appliance is at its lowest price since early fall. This stand mixer has 10 speeds and comes with a flex edge beater and a 5-quart mixing bowl, which can handle cookie dough, cake batter, bread mix and so much more. Plus, this aqua shade will be such a pretty pop of color in any kitchen. One supremely satisfied shopper explained: "I have wanted a Kitchen Aid mixer for at least 30 years and have always put it off because I couldn't justify the price. Now that I finally broke down and bought one, I see why they are so expensive. I was shocked at how quickly it creamed butter and sugar with no effort whatsoever... If you are taken aback by the price, please remember that you get what you pay for and this is a machine well worth the cost." $300 at Amazon

Dyson Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $329 $430 Save $101 Hot tip: Dyson's Supersonic Hair Dryer is $100 off just in time for Black Friday! This hair dryer is designed to dry your hair faster than a standard model, thanks to its high-pressure jet of air. It also regulates its own temperature to protect your hair from heat damage. It features four heat settings, three speed settings and several magnetic attachments to help you achieve your desired 'do. Looking to invest even further in your hair tools? The coveted Dyson Airwrap is also $100 off. $329 at Amazon

Hatch Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock $140 $170 Save $30 This sunrise clock is here to make waking up more enjoyable (a hefty claim, we know!). And it's currently the most affordable it's been all year. The 30% discount will be automatically applied at checkout. This gadget is a clock, a sound machine and a smart light that supports natural circadian rhythms and can help wake you up with a gentle sunrise-inspired light. It even earned a coveted spot on our list of the best sunrise alarm clocks on the market. $140 at Hatch

Amazon Carote 21-Piece Pots and Pans Nonstick Cookware Set $150 $230 Save $80 With plenty more holiday feasts around the corner, now is a great time to upgrade your cookware situation. Chefs of all skill levels will appreciate this Carote set that comes with lids for its casseroles, saucepans and saute pans, plus three silicone utensils and four pan protectors. And it can be used on gas, induction, electric and ceramic stoves. One happy customer shared, "I was looking for a modern, lighter weight, easy to clean, non-stick set of pots and pans. I found these on sale and took a chance. Hands down my favorite pots and pans I have ever owned. They are beautifully made, the handles and knobs are smooth and crafted very well. The size of the pans is perfect. After working in professional kitchens for 20+ years, it is nice to have something that feels luxurious versus stainless steel/metal." $150 at Amazon

Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) $169 $249 Save $80 Pro tip: Black Friday is the prime time to buy a smartwatch, and the Apple Watch SE is more than 30% off right now, making it a serious deal. This swim-proof smartwatch gives you access to your favorite apps right at your fingertips. You can take calls, answer texts, track your workouts, see how you slept and call for help if you need it with Emergency SOS. It's also super customizable since you can change the watch face and swap out your band as much as you like. If you're willing to pay a few extra bucks, you can also bring home the Apple Watch SE with two years of AppleCare+, which covers accidental damage, for some added peace of mind. $169 at Amazon

Amazon Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones $199 $349 Save $150 There is no shortage of over-ear headphones on the market, but Bose's remain the cream of the crop. And it's particularly worth noting that this is the lowest price these headphones have been in a month. These headphones have quite the resume: They feature full noise cancellation, 24 hours of battery life from a single charge and plush ear cups to keep you comfortable. One pleased reviewer deemed these "worth the money" and went on to share: "This headset is great. As far as the noise cancelling goes, it is superb. I was in the kitchen cooking and singing at the top of my lungs and I couldn't even hear myself. ... The headphones fit well and are not heavy. I wear mine approximately eight hours a day while at work, and have only had the battery go down to 70%. ... I upgraded to these from the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. While those were amazing as well, these go far beyond those." $199 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.