Black Friday 2022 is almost over: 50+ ultimate best deals you can still shop in Canada

Black Friday may be coming to a close, but there are plenty of deals to still shop. (Photos via Canadian Tire, Fenty Beauty and Wayfair)

Black Friday 2022 is almost over — but deals are still going strong.

If you haven't checked out the incredible deals and discounts the massive shopping event has to offer, there's still time!

From laptops and kitchen gadgets to home décor and accessories, Black Friday is a great opportunity to make a dent in your holiday shopping — or treat yourself to a few new items.

To shop the best deals still available in Canada in 2022, scroll below. But hurry — as Black Friday is ending soon, there's not much time left!

Best Black Friday 2022 home & outdoor deals in Canada ending soon

Bed Bath & Beyond : Save big on top brands like Instant Pot, UGG bedding, De'Longhi and Graco, or shop more than 3,800 Black Friday deals the retailer has up for grabs.

Burrow : Score up to $750 off and get free shipping on everything!

Cabela's : Shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on fishing gear and camping equipment.

Canadian Tire: Save big on snow blowers, kitchen appliances and more — while you can.

Save 45%: Ninja DualBrew Programmable Coffee System

Ninja DualBrew Programmable Coffee System (Photo via Canadian Tire)

$180 $330 at Canadian Tire

Dyson Canada : Save hundreds on select vacuum cleaners, tower fans and more.

Home Depot: Score massive savings on appliances, tools, décor and more.

Indigo : Indigo's Black Friday deals feature up to 30 per cent off — act fast!

NordicTrack : Save thousands on treadmills, bikes, ellipticals and more. Start 2023 off right!

Oru Kayak : Save 50 per cent off accessories and up to $400 on kayaks.

Shark : Save up to $280 on select products or take 15 per cent off sitewide.

Wayfair: Save up to 80 per cent on bedroom furniture, living room seating, area rugs and bedding.

Save $200: Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer

Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer (Photo via Wayfair)

$250 $450 at Wayfair

Best Black Friday 2022 fashion deals in Canada ending soon

adidas : Did somebody say World Cup? Take 50 per cent off nearly everything with the code BLACKFRIDAY .

Alo Yoga : Save up to 70 per cent on men's and women's sale styles, including leggings, bras and more.

Anthropologie : Save 30 per cent on (almost) everything at Anthropologie.

The Bay : Save up to 60 per cent on hundreds of brands, including clearance, while you still can.

Coach Outlet : Save up to 60 per cent plus an extra 25 per cent off sitewide, including sale items.

Everlane : Save up to 50 per cent on top styles, including Selena Gomez's go-to sweater this Black Friday.

Gap Canada : Save up to 60 per cent on select items at the Gap — for the whole family!

Kate Spade : Hello, style! Save up to 50 per cent on select handbags and accessories.

Knix: Save between 20 and 60 per cent sitewide. How great is that?

Save $205: Mini Jamie Camera Bag in Signature Leather

Mini Jamie Camera Bag in Signature Leather (Photo via Coach Outlet)

$123 $328 at Coach Outlet

lululemon : Score tights, sports bras, accessories and more at special Black Friday prices at lululemon.

Mark's : Top brands like Roots, Silver Jeans, Timberland and more are up to 70 per cent off.

Nordstrom Canada & Nordstrom U.S : Until Nov. 29, shoppers can save up to 60 per cent on men's and women's fashion, beauty and gifts.

Old Navy : Save up to 60 per cent sitewide at Old Navy.

Roots : Save up to 70 per cent on select styles and 25 per cent off almost everything.

Saks Fifth Avenue : Take an additional 50 per cent on select styles, including Gucci, Vera Wang Bride and more.

Spanx: Take 20 per cent off of everything at Spanx Canada — before it's too late.

OnCore Mid-Thigh Short (Photo via Spanx)

$64 $80 at Spanx

Best Black Friday 2022 tech deals in Canada ending soon

Amazon Canada : Save on best-selling products from Nespresso, Apple, Nintendo, Samsung and more.

Best Buy Canada : Score deals on smartwatches, 4K TVs, unlocked phones, laptops and more at Best Buy Canada.

Dell Canada : Save up to 50 per cent on PCs, electronics and accessories.

Microsoft : Laptops, gaming accessories and more are on massive sales.

The Source : OMG! More than 1,500 items are on sale at The Source, from tech to accessories.

Samsung : Save big on Galaxy tablets, smartphones, 8K TVs and more.

Walmart: Save up to 50 per cent on electronics, 35 per cent on furniture, 45 per cent on small appliances and more.

Sony 65" 4K LED Google TV Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy)

$1400 $1700 at Best Buy

Best Black Friday 2022 beauty & wellness deals in Canada ending soon

Alleyoop : Save up to 45 per cent sitewide.

BBoutique : With the code BLACKFRIDAY, get up to $75 off!

The Body Shop : Save 30 per cent sitewide, including on gift sets, with the code BF30 .

Fenty Beauty : Enjoy 25 per cent off sitewide, plus a free exclusive gift with every purchase, and up to 75 per cent off select items until Nov. 28.​

Glossier : Take 30 per cent off any $100+ order, or 20 per cent off any other purchase.

Kiehl's: Take 25 per cent off sitewide, plus a free gift on orders worth $125+.

Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara (Photo via Fenty Beauty)

$10 $24 at Fenty Beauty

Laura Mercier : Take 25 per cent off sitewide with the code CYBER . Act fast!

Lovehoney : Take up to 60 per cent on lingerie, sex toys for him and her and adult-only products.

Moroccanoil : Enjoy 20 per cent off the entire site all throughout the week.

Sephora : Shop up to 50 per cent off while you still can.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Save up to $400 at Shoppers Drug Mart.

