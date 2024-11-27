Black Friday streaming deal: Save 70% on Max this week

Which Friends Thanksgiving episode is your favorite? I personally am partial to the one featuring Brad Pitt, but also love the one where Chandler is in the box. You can stream all 10 Thanksgiving Friends episodes on HBO's Max, which is offering a huge early Black Friday deal right now.

This week, Max is giving new and eligible returning subscribers the ad-supported plan for just $3/month for six months. That's $42 in savings and access to hugely popular shows like Dune: Prophecy, House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, Industry, Succession, Sex Lives of College Girls, The Last of Us and more. Plus stream Warner Bros. releases like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (streaming Dec. 6), TRAP and both Dune movies.

Why is this a good deal?

Anyone who streams anything these days knows that streaming platforms rarely (if ever, *cough* Netflix *cough*) have sales. But not only is this Max Black Friday deal a rarity, it will save you up to $42 on streaming in the months — which feels especially significant in this day and age of streaming costs.

As a professional streaming writer, I take advantage of Black Friday streaming deals every year so I can have access to all the newest shows I need to write about without shelling out tons of money every month. I personally already took advantage of this deal and am so excited to start streaming Dune: Prophecy.

Why do I need Max?

Amrit Kaur and Reneé Rapp star in the new season of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' on Max. (Tina Thorpe/Max)

Okay, you maybe don't need HBO's Max streaming platform, but if you want to watch all the best Friends Thanksgiving episodes this week, or make your whole family watch Dune: Part Two with you after Thanksgiving dinner, or catch up on the new season of The Sex Lives of College Girls on your journey home, then this deal could come in handy.

Not to mention the platform is home to a whole lot of classic holiday movies including Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, A Christmas Story, all the Harry Potter movies and The Polar Express. So for $2.99/month, you're covered from now through New Years, with plenty of content leftover to binge-watch come January.

Who is eligible for the Max deal?

Brand new subscribers and eligible former Max subscribers can take advantage of this Black Friday deal.

How long is the Max sale running for?

The Max Black Friday deal runs now through Monday, Dec. 2.

