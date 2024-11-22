Black Friday tool deals are a cut above: Save on DeWalt, Milwaukee and more

Waiting to shop Black Friday deals on actual Black Friday is so yesterday. As professional shoppers, we're here to give you the 4-1-1: The sales are dropping now, and we want you to be among the first to get the goods. This year, tools are majorly discounted — we're talking prices as low as $9 and savings of up to $220!



Trusted brands like DeWalt and Milwaukee are taking center stage, and this shopper-favorite cordless drill is 45% off. If you need a comprehensive socket set, this bestselling 108-piece pick is $40 off — down to just $69. Sick of raking? This electric leaf blower is under $100 so you can make quick work of the last of those leaves. And these professional-grade DeWalt goggles don't fog up, and they're just $9.



Don't wait until Black Friday — these deals may not even last that long. Grab them now before prices change, and check out some of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon and Walmart while you're in the bargain-hunting spirit.

The best Black Friday tool deals

Amazon DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit $99 $179 Save $80 This powerful drill and driver kit is a shopper favorite on Amazon, and it's only dipped lower than its current sale price twice this year. While it might look compact, it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The half-inch sleeve means you don't have to worry about it loosening its grip on a screw, either. Its embedded LED bulb helps illuminate low-light areas and, thanks to the included battery, it charges quickly. "Lightweight yet powerful," said one convert. "It's very handy and easy to use. The balance and grip make it a comfortable tool. ... I really like how easy it is to change the bits and how they lock into place. I have had other drills that slip, but not the DeWalt!" $99 at Amazon

Home Depot Ryobi One+ Cordless Cold Water Power Cleaner $30 $49 Save $19 Most people don't know they need a power cleaner until they use one and, according to Home Depot shoppers, this is one of the best on the market. It's portable, cordless and easily connects to any garden hose, siphon hose or bottle adaptor. Thousands of reviewers also say it's extremely reliable. "I've been using the Ryobi One+ 18-volt line of tools for over two years and have yet to have a motor die," one shopper wrote. $30 at Home Depot

Home Depot Milwaukee Pruning Saw Kit with Battery & Charger $279 $499 Save $220 Unlike some other electric saws, this one has a compact design that gives you better control. And while it's compact, it still has enough power to cut through hardwoods and comes with everything you need, including a high-output battery and charger. "Cuts trees down as big as 8-inch diameter," one impressed shopper wrote. "Runs for hours before needing a recharge." $279 at Home Depot

Amazon Dewalt 20V Max Blower $99 $169 Save $70 With an output of 100 cubic feet of air per minute, this blower is more than ready to clear the last of those fall leaves from your lawn. It has three speeds and a variable speed trigger for making adjustments on the fly, and almost 10,000 shoppers gave it a perfect rating on Amazon. "I already have two blowers — one gas Stihl, and one battery DeWalt. They handle the big and medium jobs," said this buyer. "But I wanted a very small one that I could keep inside and have handy for clearing off my front porch and walkways, which are constantly cluttered with leaves and dead flowers. This is the perfect solution!" $99 at Amazon

Lowe's Kobalt Magnetic Screwdriver Set, 18 Pieces $20 $30 Save $10 You don't always need to pull out the electric drill to get the job done. For those quick and easy projects, a manual screwdriver does the trick and this set comes with 18 of 'em. They all have heat-treated alloy steel blades, so they're built to last. "This was a great deal on a nice set of screwdrivers," a fan said. "I shopped several other brands and just couldn't beat the value this set offered." $20 at Lowe's

