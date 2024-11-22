We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Black Friday tool deals are a cut above: Save on DeWalt, Milwaukee and more
We spotted DeWalt Black Friday deals starting at $9, a tire inflator at its lowest price this year and $220 off a compact cordless chainsaw.
Waiting to shop Black Friday deals on actual Black Friday is so yesterday. As professional shoppers, we're here to give you the 4-1-1: The sales are dropping now, and we want you to be among the first to get the goods. This year, tools are majorly discounted — we're talking prices as low as $9 and savings of up to $220!
Trusted brands like DeWalt and Milwaukee are taking center stage, and this shopper-favorite cordless drill is 45% off. If you need a comprehensive socket set, this bestselling 108-piece pick is $40 off — down to just $69. Sick of raking? This electric leaf blower is under $100 so you can make quick work of the last of those leaves. And these professional-grade DeWalt goggles don't fog up, and they're just $9.
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit$99$179Save $80
DeWalt Mechanic's Tools Kit and Socket Set, 108-Piece$69$109Save $40
Ryobi One+ Cordless Cold Water Power Cleaner$30$49Save $19
DeWalt Concealer Clear Anti-Fog Dual Mold Safety Goggles$9$13Save $4 | Lowest price this year
Dewalt 20V Max LED Work Light$79$119Save $40
Milwaukee Pruning Saw Kit with Battery & Charger$279$499Save $220
Dewalt 20V Max Blower$99$169Save $70
DeWalt Extra Large Tool Box$30$37Save $7
Kobalt Magnetic Screwdriver Set, 18 Pieces$20$30Save $10
DeWalt 20V Max Tire Inflator$105$149Save $44 | Lowest price this year
The best Black Friday tool deals
This powerful drill and driver kit is a shopper favorite on Amazon, and it's only dipped lower than its current sale price twice this year. While it might look compact, it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The half-inch sleeve means you don't have to worry about it loosening its grip on a screw, either. Its embedded LED bulb helps illuminate low-light areas and, thanks to the included battery, it charges quickly.
"Lightweight yet powerful," said one convert. "It's very handy and easy to use. The balance and grip make it a comfortable tool. ... I really like how easy it is to change the bits and how they lock into place. I have had other drills that slip, but not the DeWalt!"
This No. 1 bestseller is a mechanic's dream. Each piece has knurled rings to reduce slippage, and the 72-tooth-count ratchets make it easier to work in tight spaces. This set comes with a lifetime warranty and a rugged storage box that's built to keep your tools safe and secure.
"Love it," a shopper wrote. "The right weight to bring with you (the 204-piece was too heavy), and has everything one could possibly need except for an adjustable wrench."
Most people don't know they need a power cleaner until they use one and, according to Home Depot shoppers, this is one of the best on the market. It's portable, cordless and easily connects to any garden hose, siphon hose or bottle adaptor. Thousands of reviewers also say it's extremely reliable.
"I've been using the Ryobi One+ 18-volt line of tools for over two years and have yet to have a motor die," one shopper wrote.
Eye safety is paramount, especially when you're using power tools. These anti-fog safety goggles have a dual-injected rubber seal that conforms to the face to give you a snug fit that protects you from dust and debris. This is also the lowest they've gone all year!
"Nice goggles, fully adjustable and fit well, even over my regular or sunglasses!" this fan said. "I've been a DeWalt fan since the late '90s, but always used those cheap, clear hard plastic safety glasses. You know the ones — where dust can just casually blow by and cause scratches galore? Well, not these!"
Working in low-light areas can be a huge pain — not to mention dangerous. This super-bright, 1,500-lumen light has a rotating head and up to a 25-hour runtime — enough to keep any project safely illuminated while you tinker.
"This tool really helps me out when working on prepping drywall to be painted," a five-star reviewer wrote. "You can really see clearly with the light and it's really powerful."
Unlike some other electric saws, this one has a compact design that gives you better control. And while it's compact, it still has enough power to cut through hardwoods and comes with everything you need, including a high-output battery and charger.
"Cuts trees down as big as 8-inch diameter," one impressed shopper wrote. "Runs for hours before needing a recharge."
With an output of 100 cubic feet of air per minute, this blower is more than ready to clear the last of those fall leaves from your lawn. It has three speeds and a variable speed trigger for making adjustments on the fly, and almost 10,000 shoppers gave it a perfect rating on Amazon.
"I already have two blowers — one gas Stihl, and one battery DeWalt. They handle the big and medium jobs," said this buyer. "But I wanted a very small one that I could keep inside and have handy for clearing off my front porch and walkways, which are constantly cluttered with leaves and dead flowers. This is the perfect solution!"
Once you've got the high-quality tools, a spot to properly store them is a must. This DeWalt toolbox is roomy, water- and debris-resistant and comes with a removable tray for easy access to the tools you use most.
"These are made so well and [are] easy to stack and unstack!" one impressed fan wrote. "All of my things are easy to organize and find."
You don't always need to pull out the electric drill to get the job done. For those quick and easy projects, a manual screwdriver does the trick and this set comes with 18 of 'em. They all have heat-treated alloy steel blades, so they're built to last.
"This was a great deal on a nice set of screwdrivers," a fan said. "I shopped several other brands and just couldn't beat the value this set offered."
Keep this shopper-favorite inflator with you and never worry about a flat tire again. It's compact enough to stash in the trunk without hogging too much space, and this is the most affordable it's been this year.
"Had this for almost four years now and I can say it's an absolute life and lung saver," wrote one fan. "I've used it on everything from tires to kids pools, balls, floats, mattresses, etc."
