15 last minute Black Friday TV deals you can still shop in Canada under $200, $500, $750, $1,000 and $2,000
Looking for more Black Friday deals, gift guides and holiday tips? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Black Friday weekend is officially underway and while there are tons of deals to shop this year, many Canadians are on the hunt for a new TV for less.
From Amazon and Best Buy Canada to Walmart and The Source, dozens of tech retailers are participating in Black Friday and Cyber Week deals.
If you're looking to save on a new entertainment system before the holidays, you're in luck. From 4K smart TVs to budget-friendly options, we've compiled a list of the best TV deals for less than $200, $500, $750, $1,000 and $2,000.
Best Black Friday TV deals under $200
Toshiba 720p LED TV
While only $190, Best Buy Canada reviewers have given this 32-inch Toshiba TV an average rating of 4.6 stars and say it offers "great picture and sound."
RCA HD LED TV
During Walmart Canada's early Black Friday sale, shoppers can save 32 per cent on this 32-inch LED TV from RCA.
Insignia 720P HD LED Smart TV
A TV deal you won't want to miss out on: Right now, Best Buy Canada shoppers can save $120 on this 24-inch Insignia HD LED Smart TV and take it home for just $180.
Best Black Friday TV deals under $500
Pioneer 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV
Right now, Best Buy Canada shoppers can save a cool $150 on this Pioneer Smart TV featuring a 50-inch display with a 4K UHD resolution.
Amazon Fire 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Earning an average rating of 4.3 stars, Amazon shoppers say the 4K UHD Smart TV offers a "crisp and beautiful" picture and rave that you "can't beat the price" in terms of quality.
Toshiba 32-Inch HD LED Smart TV
Perfect for small rooms, guest bedrooms, and dorms, Best Buy Canada shoppers call this 32-inch Toshiba HD LED smart TV a "must-buy" and say it has "great picture and quality."
Best Black Friday TV deals under $750
Insignia 4K UHD HDR LCD Smart TV
Best Buy Canada shoppers say that for the low price, this Insignia Smart TV is "fantastic quality" and comes with "awesome features," especially if you have other Amazon-compatible devices in your home.
Samsung 32-Inch The Frame QLED FHD 1080P Smart TV
Right now, Amazon shoppers can snag this top-rated Samsung "The Frame" TV for $200 off its original price. With an average rating of 4.2 stars, reviewers say the TV is "amazing" and call it the "best-looking TV" on the market.
Samsung TU7000 55” Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV
This sleek 55” UHD 4K TV features a minimalist design to help immerse you in the picture itself and not the TV.
Best Black Friday TV deals under $1,000
LG 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV
Upgrade your home entertainment system with this stunning LG 60" 4K smart TV. It features a 4K LED screen with more than 8 million pixels to create life-like pictures.
$900
$1,050 at Best Buy Canada
LG UP77 4K HDR UHD Smart TV
With a real 4K display, this 55-inch Smart TV comes with built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa controls.
Sony 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV
This top-rated 4K TV has earned more than 500 five-star reviews from Best Buy Canada shoppers who rave about its "superior" picture quality and promise it "does not disappoint."
$900
$1,000 at Best Buy Canada
Best Black Friday TV deals under $2,000
Samsung The Frame QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Upgrade your living space with the internet-famous Samsung "The Frame" TV. The 65-inch 4K TV has a resting artwork display when turned off with over 1,400 pieces of artwork to choose from.
LG 55-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV
This LG TV has earned near-perfect reviews from Walmart shoppers, averaging a 4.8-star rating. Reviewers say "the picture quality far exceeded my expectations."
Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV
With more than 700 five-star reviews behind it, Samsung shoppers say the Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV offers a "fantastic picture" and say it's simple and fast to set up.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.