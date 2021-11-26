15 last minute Black Friday TV deals you can still shop in Canada under $200, $500, $750, $1,000 and $2,000

Looking to save on TVs? Black Friday is a perfect time to score the best TV deals in Canada.

Black Friday weekend is officially underway and while there are tons of deals to shop this year, many Canadians are on the hunt for a new TV for less.

From Amazon and Best Buy Canada to Walmart and The Source, dozens of tech retailers are participating in Black Friday and Cyber Week deals.

If you're looking to save on a new entertainment system before the holidays, you're in luck. From 4K smart TVs to budget-friendly options, we've compiled a list of the best TV deals for less than $200, $500, $750, $1,000 and $2,000.

Best Black Friday TV deals under $200

Toshiba 720p LED TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

While only $190, Best Buy Canada reviewers have given this 32-inch Toshiba TV an average rating of 4.6 stars and say it offers "great picture and sound."

$190 $280 at Best Buy Canada

RCA HD LED TV (Photo via Walmart)

During Walmart Canada's early Black Friday sale, shoppers can save 32 per cent on this 32-inch LED TV from RCA.

$148 $218 at Walmart Canada

Insignia 720P HD LED Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

A TV deal you won't want to miss out on: Right now, Best Buy Canada shoppers can save $120 on this 24-inch Insignia HD LED Smart TV and take it home for just $180.

$180 $300 at Best Buy Canada

Best Black Friday TV deals under $500

Pioneer 50" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Right now, Best Buy Canada shoppers can save a cool $150 on this Pioneer Smart TV featuring a 50-inch display with a 4K UHD resolution.

$480 $630 at Best Buy Canada

Amazon Fire 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (Photo via Amazon)

Earning an average rating of 4.3 stars, Amazon shoppers say the 4K UHD Smart TV offers a "crisp and beautiful" picture and rave that you "can't beat the price" in terms of quality.

$480 $660 at Amazon

Toshiba 32-Inch HD LED Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy)

Perfect for small rooms, guest bedrooms, and dorms, Best Buy Canada shoppers call this 32-inch Toshiba HD LED smart TV a "must-buy" and say it has "great picture and quality."

$240 $280 at Best Buy Canada

Best Black Friday TV deals under $750

Insignia 4K UHD HDR LCD Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Best Buy Canada shoppers say that for the low price, this Insignia Smart TV is "fantastic quality" and comes with "awesome features," especially if you have other Amazon-compatible devices in your home.

$530 $650 at Best Buy Canada

Samsung 32-Inch The Frame QLED FHD 1080P Smart TV (Photo via Amazon)

Right now, Amazon shoppers can snag this top-rated Samsung "The Frame" TV for $200 off its original price. With an average rating of 4.2 stars, reviewers say the TV is "amazing" and call it the "best-looking TV" on the market.

$598 $798 at Amazon

Samsung TU7000 55” Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV - The Source

This sleek 55” UHD 4K TV features a minimalist design to help immerse you in the picture itself and not the TV.

$700 $850 at The Source

Best Black Friday TV deals under $1,000

LG 60" 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Upgrade your home entertainment system with this stunning LG 60" 4K smart TV. It features a 4K LED screen with more than 8 million pixels to create life-like pictures.

$900 $1,050 at Best Buy Canada

LG UP77 55” 4K HDR UHD Smart TV (Photo via The Source)

With a real 4K display, this 55-inch Smart TV comes with built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa controls.

$800 $900 at The Source

Sony 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (Photo via Best Buy)

This top-rated 4K TV has earned more than 500 five-star reviews from Best Buy Canada shoppers who rave about its "superior" picture quality and promise it "does not disappoint."

$900 $1,000 at Best Buy Canada

Best Black Friday TV deals under $2,000

Samsung LS03AA 65" The Frame QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (Photo via The Source)

Upgrade your living space with the internet-famous Samsung "The Frame" TV. The 65-inch 4K TV has a resting artwork display when turned off with over 1,400 pieces of artwork to choose from.

$2,000 $2,700 at The Source

LG 55-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV (Photo via Walmart)

This LG TV has earned near-perfect reviews from Walmart shoppers, averaging a 4.8-star rating. Reviewers say "the picture quality far exceeded my expectations."

$1,698 $1,998 at Walmart

Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (Photo via Samsung)

With more than 700 five-star reviews behind it, Samsung shoppers say the Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV offers a "fantastic picture" and say it's simple and fast to set up.

$1,600 $2,100 at Samsung

