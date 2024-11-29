Black Friday vacuum deals: Some of our favorite models from Dyson, Shark and more are at their lowest prices of the year

We're seeing record-low prices on everything from robovacs to stick models — clean up with these Black Friday vacuum sales before they bite the dust.

Black Friday is a prime time to stock up on home essentials and appliances while they're down to some of their lowest prices of the year — and in some cases, ever. That's especially true of Black Friday vacuum deals, with steep, rare discounts on sought-after brands like Dyson, Bissell, Shark and iRobot, including record lows on Yahoo editor favorites.



We're talking hundreds off nimble uprights (this one has a lift-away canister for added versatility), cordless sticks (the opportunities are endless) and hardworking spot cleaners (Bissell's portable cleaner transforms carpets!). Keep scrolling to learn about these picks and more — great for getting your home in gear for the holidays or gifting to someone you love for the holidays — and check out this comprehensive guide of Black Friday deals across categories.

Why you should trust us: Our shopping pros have years of deal-hunting experience, and we've spent hours checking sale histories and comparing prices across the web to make sure you get the best price. We'll be updating this list on the regular, so be sure to check back as more discounts drop.

Best Black Friday upright and canister vacuum deals

Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum $97 $199 Save $102 If there's one type of Shark we're always happy to run into, it's one that's on sale — and this over-50% off deal is pretty Jaws-dropping. Complete with a HEPA filter, this bad boy will help purify the air while it sucks up dust bunnies. (Psst: This price beats Amazon's!) $97 at Walmart

Amazon Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team Bagged Canister Vacuum $375 $469 Save $94 | Editor-approved The Miele Classic C1 Turbo is among the most powerful and versatile canister models we've tried, with a retractable wand, two brush cleaner heads, customizable suction settings and a three-pronged filtration system that kicks allergens to the curb. "Where this vac really outpaced the competition was in our 'passenger pet' test — when we used the TurboTeq brush, it sucked up stubborn pet hair in just a few passes," writes one of our testers. Despite its generous dust cup capacity, the same tester notes how easy the vacuum is to maneuver, and now you can grab it for as close to as low as it's been all year. Save $94 | Editor-approved $375 at Amazon

Best Black Friday stick vacuum deals

Amazon Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Vacuum $180 $300 Save $120 with coupon | Lowest price ever All-time low price alert! This powerful 7-pounder tackles pet hair, crumbs and more with ease, according to our testers. It was listed among our best cordless stick vacuums for hitting "the sweet spot in our testing for a sleek vacuum that offers solid performance, along with some snazzy features, at a competitive price." Granero went on to praise its narrow brush head that "swivels like a dream" and described it as "lightweight" and "incredibly quiet — enough that it probably wouldn't wake a sleeping baby." You'll be able to see dirt hiding in dark spaces, thanks to its headlights, and it even has a dust sensor that'll automatically adjust the power depending on how much extra cleaning oomph is required. As for suction? Granero called it "superb," saying it was a champ at "mowing down faux fur, sand, kitty litter, rice and cereal with ease." Save $120 with coupon | Lowest price ever $180 at Amazon

Amazon Black+Decker PowerSeries+ 20V Max Cordless Vacuum $92 $130 Save $38 If you're in the market for a more budget-friendly cleaner, this cordless wonder is a mere $92, but reviewers say it's comparable to the pricier brands. It boasts strong suction for zapping up everything from dust to pet hair, and provides up to 44 minutes of run time per charge. Plus, its LED lights help you see those darker spaces, and its cyclonic filtration system traps airborne particles as well. At nearly 30% off, it's within $2 of its all-time low. $92 at Amazon

Walmart Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $220 $400 Save $180 Been dyin' to try a Dyson? Now would be a great time to snag this lightweight dust destroyer, considering it's nearly 40% off. It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it's cordless, you won't have to look for a free outlet each time you tackle a different room. Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring. $220 at Walmart

Walmart Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum $400 $650 Save $250 Prefer a lighter vac? This one ranked high on Yahoo's list of the best Dyson cordless stick vacuums. "The brush had no problem 'seeing' and sucking up everything in our 'kitchen sink' test, along with finer, hard-to-spot specks of dust and hair on hard floors," wrote Home Writer Kristin Granero. "Aside from being the least expensive 'Detect,' the Slim is the lightest (just over 5 pounds) of any Dyson stick vacuum, making it the most agile and — especially with the soft roller in place — least likely to scratch surfaces.' This price is better than Amazon's, FYI! $400 at Walmart

Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals

Amazon Eufy G40 Robot Vacuum $150 $280 Save $130 | Lowest price ever Those neglected areas under your beds and sofas are about to get a glow-up, thanks to this slim vac. At less than 3 inches high, it'll glide right under furniture to clean the spaces you can't get to yourself, and with 2,500 Pa of suction, crumbs and dust particles will be quaking in their boots. This is the lowest we've ever seen it on sale for, so scoop it up before this 46%-off deal speeds away. Save $130 | Lowest price ever $150 at Amazon

Amazon iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $149 $250 Save $101 | Lowest price ever A top-selling Roomba that's nearly 40% off — its all-time lowest price? We'll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app. Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more. Save $101 | Lowest price ever $149 at Amazon

Amazon Shark Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo $350 $700 Save $350 For a robot that can do both (as in vacuum and mop), consider this multitasking machine from Shark. It's an Amazon No. 1 bestseller for its powerful suction and precision, designed to get edges and not to miss a spot with the help of voice control or the tap of an app. The hands-free helper also has a HEPA filter for zapping up to 99.97% of dust and allergens. Did we mention it charges itself, empties itself and, perhaps most exciting, is now on sale for 50% off? $350 at Amazon

Best Black Friday handheld vacuum deals

Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum $22 $38 Save $16 with coupon and code Spare your friends from sitting in a car covered in fast food crumbs the next time you give them a ride. With this insanely popular car vac, you'll be able to keep your interior looking like new, and its 16-foot cord means it'll easily reach the trunk. It includes three attachments for getting into all sorts of spaces and weighs under 2.5 pounds. Be sure to enter Yahoo's exclusive code 10Thisworx10 at checkout to save over 40%. You're welcome! Check out our full ThisWorx Car Vacuum review for more. Save $16 with coupon and code Copied! 10Thisworx10 $22 at Amazon

Best Black Friday wet vacuum and floor steamer deals

Amazon Bissell Little Green Cleaner $81 $124 Save $43 This small-but-mighty sucker, a viral fave, targets unsightly spots and minimizes odors on both carpets and upholstery in a perfectly portable way. At under 10 pounds, it's on the lighter side for a deep cleaner, and it's versatile enough to use on furniture — even car interiors. Plus, the 15-foot cord is long enough to keep you from having to find a new outlet every five minutes. This set comes with the Little Green, a 3-inch tough stain tool, a HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, a spraying crevice tool, a trial size 8-ounce Spot and Stain with Febreze formula and a one-year limited warranty. You can snag it for nearly 35% off, which is just about as low as it usually goes on sale for. Check out our full Bissell Little Green review for more. $81 at Amazon

Amazon Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Wet Dry Vacuum $229 $380 Save $151 | Lowest price ever The fact that this versatile appliance (which functions as both a vacuum and mop) is down to its all-time best price is enough for it to warrant a space in our carts. But throw in a Martha Stewart endorsement, and we're tempted to buy two! The queen of all things home recently sang its praises in an unsponsored Instagram post, calling it the "best new home appliance." She added, "The design is simple, the parts easy to clean and anyone can use it. ... Rather than sweeping (which raises dust), rather than vacuuming and then mopping, this machine does it all!" Save $151 | Lowest price ever $229 at Amazon

