Black tights are a winter wardrobe staple — here are our fave styles for 2025

Gifting Editor Amanda Garrity has owned these Hues for about a year and wore them consistently last winter without suffering a single snag. "They're incredibly soft, not scratchy at all," she says. The opaque tights fit true to size and have a high-rise waistband that "helps smooth things out a bit."

Garrity raves about how comfortable they are, saying she's worn them all day with no issues and never feels restricted in them. She also loves that "they suck you in a tad and don't roll down," so you don't have to constantly pull them up. Another bonus? They are easy to clean. While they should be hand-washed, Garrity says she's thrown them into the machine (in a wash bag, no dryer) and hasn't had any issues. Plus, thanks to their durable elasticity, you won't have to worry about them getting stretched out — they'll bounce right back.

These are on the thick side and good for an average winter day, but Garrity advises that if it gets really cold, you might want to opt for a fleece-lined or "sweater" option.