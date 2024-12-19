We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Black tights are a winter wardrobe staple — here are our fave styles for 2025
These editor-loved options are comfortable, warm and don't snag easily.
Just because brrr season is here doesn't mean you have to retire your favorite dresses and skirts to the back of your closet. You just need to invest in a great pair of tights. This easy layering piece will let you continue wearing your most beloved ensembles throughout the cold-weather months.
To help you find the perfect pair of tights for your winter wardrobe needs, I asked my fellow Yahoo shopping experts which options they wear once the temperatures start to dip. Whether you're looking for an ultra-warm pair or a sleek sheer style, we've got you covered ... literally. Below, you'll find our five favorite black tights.
Gifting Editor Amanda Garrity has owned these Hues for about a year and wore them consistently last winter without suffering a single snag. "They're incredibly soft, not scratchy at all," she says. The opaque tights fit true to size and have a high-rise waistband that "helps smooth things out a bit."
Garrity raves about how comfortable they are, saying she's worn them all day with no issues and never feels restricted in them. She also loves that "they suck you in a tad and don't roll down," so you don't have to constantly pull them up. Another bonus? They are easy to clean. While they should be hand-washed, Garrity says she's thrown them into the machine (in a wash bag, no dryer) and hasn't had any issues. Plus, thanks to their durable elasticity, you won't have to worry about them getting stretched out — they'll bounce right back.
These are on the thick side and good for an average winter day, but Garrity advises that if it gets really cold, you might want to opt for a fleece-lined or "sweater" option.
I've been a fan of these sleek, sheer tights by Hanes for years. While they're not my go-to for super cold days, they're perfect as an extra layer under skirts and dresses when there's a nip in the air. They feel silky smooth on my legs and allow me to move freely without feeling restricted.
What I really appreciate is how stretchy they are. They stay in place as I go about my day and hold their shape nicely. I can usually wear them for weeks, sometimes even months, without getting a snag, which I think is pretty impressive for the price. The sheer material is flattering too. I always stick with black, but there are 20 styles to choose from.
Deals Writer Carrie McCabe is all over this pair from Torrid. "I love how they're made for curvier gals. It can be hard to find a good pair of tights in plus sizes," she says. These wintertime essentials are available in sizes M-6XL and are made from a soft, stretchy nylon/spandex blend.
McCabe has owned these for over a year and appreciates that they don't snag easily and remain comfortable all day long. "I'm not constantly pulling at them," she adds. They feature a control-top waistband and a matte opaque finish, making them versatile enough to pair with a variety of outfits.
Tights with control-top waistbands can sometimes make it feel like you're wearing too-snug shapewear, but Shopping Director Jeanine Edwards assures us that that's not the case with this J.Crew pair. "Even though these tights are control-top, I don't feel like I'm being squeezed like a sausage — they just provide a nice smoothing effect." She also notes that they stay in place as she moves, without rolling down or creating an uncomfortable muffin top.
"They're definitely better than bare legs or pantyhose in the winter months, and they look great with skirts and dresses," Edwards adds. Although they are machine-washable, she's noticed that they last longer when hand-washed. And while they're on the expensive side, you know what to do — wait for a sale and stock up!
I know: $65 on a pair of tights seems excessive, but hear me out! I've had these Wolfords for over six years and they still look good as new. They keep me toasty on cold winter days, and even though they're thicker than my other tights, they don't make my legs look bigger. They are beyond soft and durable. I've never had any issues with snagging, and they bounce back beautifully after every wear.
I should stipulate that they probably still look so good because I take great care of them — you would too if you spent this much money on tights! I hand-wash and air-dry them, but I feel like the extra effort is worth it. They fit true to size and are fully opaque, so I always feel confident in them.