Blake Lively embraces corseted 'fairycore' in Atelier Versace

Blake Lively attended the afterparty for 'It Ends With Us' in Atelier Versace (Getty)

Haven’t you heard? Blake Lively has entered her peak fashion era, meaning we humble laymen are left to visually analyse each and every outfit debuted by the actress.

It’s not exactly a hardship. During her promotional spree for her latest film It Ends With Us, Blake has exhibited a carousel of covetable looks. From animated Dauphinette dresses to demure John Galliano for Dior from 1997, the Gossip Girl muse has covered all corners of hyper-feminine style.

On Tuesday evening, Blake attended the afterparty for the It Ends With Us New York Premiere at Tavern on the Green. Accompanied by co-star Isabela Ferrer, who made a case for flouncing garden florals, the 36-year-old shimmed into a candy pink piece courtesy of Atelier Versace.

The corseted garment, look eight of the house’s SS23 collection, featured a Victoriana bust, framed by a flippy handkerchief skirt which was frosted with dainty lace detailing, ribbed, sateen cups that formed a statement bustier, lingerie strap detailing and a myriad of frontal lace panels that were punctuated by a lace-up fastening across the abdomen

The actress paired the exquisite piece with some Y2K pink, bejewelled heels and a sprinkling of colour-coordinated jewels. Silver bangles coiled up her arms, while a pair of fuchsia chandelier earrings glimmered from under her blonde blowdry.

The Gossip Girl actress was joined by co-star Isabela Ferrer, who complemented Blake's floral promotional style (Getty)

Toying with method dressing once again, Blake paid homage to her character Lily Bloom, clasping a violet Chanel bag fashioned into a romantic rose silhouette.

The star’s Versace look marked the second of two worn that day. A few hours prior, Blake illuminated the red carpet for the premiere of her latest blockbuster, yielding attention in a one-strap Versace dress famously worn by Britney Spears.

The candy pink design featured a corseted bust and flickers of intricate lace detailing (Getty)

The exquisitely, sequinned gown boasted sunset-toned florals that seemingly melted across the garment in painterly swathes. The shimmering number culminated in ethereal pleats, adding a lightweight feel to the fantastical aura of the garment.

