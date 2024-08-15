Blake Lively explains her unique style choices for the 'It Ends With Us' press tour

She’s known for her unique and eye-catching personal style, so it’s little surprise that Blake Lively has served up some memorable looks while promoting her latest film, It Ends With Us.

The actress has been photographed wearing a string of floral pieces as a nod to her character, the florist Lily Bloom, with a highlight being the iconic sequinned Versace dress from the brand's autumn/winter 2002 collection, which was originally worn by Britney Spears.

Lively also opted for distinct outfits on-screen for the film, too. The 36-year-old explained that Lily’s somewhat unusual fashion in the film was intentional and well considered.

“What was really important for the character was that you understood she was a walking, talking contradiction,” she explained in a new interview. “She could be all things at once. She could be both strong and vulnerable. She could be both masculine and feminine. She can be artistic and overly expressive. She can be fashion and fabulous, but she could also be very grounded in utility. Wardrobe is always the way that I enter a character.”

Lively continued to explain that her sartorial choices also help when she’s promoting her work, on the red carpet or in interviews.

“I’m a very shy person,” she said, gesturing to her clashing multicoloured floral and polka dot prints. “So if I look a certain way, then I can escape into that. Like even this today, I don’t dress like this in real life.

“But I’m having to do interviews and talk so I’m going to wear a crazy pattern.”

Gotham - Getty Images

Lively then gestured to her selection of Lorraine Schwartz rings, which she was wearing for the interview, adding that they are “her very expensive comfort blanket”.

“I should like Snuggies as a comfort blanket,” she joked. “Instead I like Lorraine Schwartz, which is a problem.”

Lively’s curated style for the It Ends With Us promotional tour has even extended to her nails. A long-time collaborator with Elle Gerstein, the celebrity nail stylist has given her myriad manicures incorporating floral motifs, from the abstract to the literal. Lively even finessed one look herself. After Gerstein created a shimmery base using OPI's Switch to Portrait Mode polish, Lively ("the ultimate craft queen") added her own flower and butterfly details.

