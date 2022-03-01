Blake Lively hits the red carpet in pastel Versace gown: 'Absolutely gorgeous'

Blake Lively wore Atelier Versace to the premiere of "The Adam Project." (Image via Getty Images)

Blake Lively is manifesting spring with her latest red carpet look — and her fans are loving it.

The 34-year-old hit the red carpet for the premiere of husband Ryan Reynolds's latest film "The Adam Project" Monday night, wearing a colourful look by Atelier Versace. Despite the chilly New York City temperatures, Lively opted for the rainbow pastel from the brand's 2019 Spring/Summer collection with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

The "Gossip Girl" star's look was a hit with fans, who praised the mom-of-three for bringing the glamour and a dose of colour to a dreary winter night.

Blake Lively wore Atelier Versace to the premiere of husband Ryan Reynold's new film, "The Adam Project." (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

"Her styling is always on point," one Instagram user wrote, while another added, "This dress is breathtaking."

"I love how Blake never misses. This dress is freaking stunning," one fan said."Giving all the springtime cotton candy vibes that I didn't know I needed."

Blake Lively and That's it. That's the goddamn tweet. pic.twitter.com/3lgNzZFYVf — * (@pechesss) March 1, 2022

"The dress. The hair. She is absolutely gorgeous," wrote another fan.

"Blake Lively is a goddess. Wow," another said.

"I’m obsessed with that dress!" tweeted another.

Not only did the actress completely rock the look, but she also picked it out herself — Lively acts as her own stylist.

Reynolds and Lively hit the red carpet in New York City for the premiere of his film, "The Adam Project." (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In 2018 Lively told Women's Wear Daily that she is her own stylist because of "control issues" and a "big ego."

“It’s a lot of work [but] I mean, it’s not hard in that we all dress ourselves every morning,” she said at the time. “So once you have the clothes, you just pick out what to wear like any other human being does.”

“I love design and I love fashion and it’s a way to be creative,” the mom-of-three added.

We say job well done, Blake!

