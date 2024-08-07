Blake Lively reveals Ryan Reynolds used to send her flowers 'every week'

The Gossip Girl star has revealed that the Deadpool actor, who she married in 2012, sent her flowers "every week" when they first started dating. In a new interview with People, the 36-year-old said, "When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week…” "…but he would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week. Something funny or emotional that one of us said."