Blake Lively wore Britney Spears' exact Versace dress from 2002

Blake Lively just took her floral-themed fashion to its absolute peak at the premiere of It Ends With Us, where she showed up wearing...wait for it...Britney Spears' exact vintage dress from 2002. Forget what we said yesterday about her leather chaps 'fit (which interestingly channelled a different '00s pop queen and Britney's once rival, Christina Aguilera) being our favourite of all of Blake's press tour looks.

Little history lesson in case you don't remember: Britney memorably donned the rainbow sequin one-shoulder design from Versace’s spring/summer 2003 collection to attend the Italian fashion house's Milan Fashion Week show on 1 October, 2002. Prepare yourself not just for a throwback, but for an iconic moment!

Kay, so here's Britney looking stunning:

And here's Blake at the premiere, also looking stunning. And note that she went with similar soft waves, just like the Princess of Pop before her:

I mean, no words!

FYI, Blake also wrote a sweet note honouring Britney on her Instagram story explaining her choice to reference the artist in her outfit. Oh, and she dropped a reference to Brit's upcoming biopic.

“The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories,” Blake wrote alongside a picture of Britney beaming in the dress. “Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your biopic and all you have to come.”

Okay, kinda thinking Blake could play Britney if this biopic spans several years, JUST PUTTING IT OUT THERE!

