Blake Lively's new movie branded 'completely ludicrous'

Critics have delivered mixed reports for the actress's latest cinematic outing, It Ends With Us, with one reviewer declaring it "sincere but completely ludicrous". Based on the novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, the film centres around a woman, played by Blake, who fears her neurosurgeon boyfriend may be on the path to becoming violent. She then finds herself reconnecting with a former lover. Clarisse Loughrey of The Independent declared the movie, "sincere but completely ludicrous", while other reviewers took issue with the blending of romance with family violence as subject matter.