Blenheim Palace is hosting a fashion show - here’s how to get tickets

Blenheim Place has teamed up with Cherwell Collective, the driving force behind Oxford’s Sustainable Fashion Week, to unveil an exciting new interactive exhibition and a captivating live runway show.

From Monday, September 23rd to Friday, September 27th, visitors are invited to explore The Carbon Cost of Fashion exhibition at The Stables Café in Blenheim Palace, between 10am and 5pm.

The immersive experience dives deep into the environmental toll of fast fashion. Featuring mannequins and interactive elements, the exhibition takes visitors on a journey through the history of textile production, highlighting the urgent need for change in the fashion industry. Through engaging storytelling it sheds light on the devastating environmental impacts of fast fashion while offering insights into sustainable alternatives that everyone can adopt.

Blenheim Palace will play host to Oxford’s Sustainable Fashion Week runway show

The most exciting news however is that as part of the Sustainable Fashion Week celebrations, a special evening runway event will take place on Tuesday, September 24th, from 7:30pm to 10pm at the Orangery in Blenheim. This ticketed showcase will feature over 20 local designers, including pieces from Oxfam, with designs crafted from recycled and upcycled materials. The runway show is a tribute to the innovation and creativity of local talent, reimagining discarded garments and materials to prevent them from ending up in landfills.

In keeping with the theme, Cherwell Collective is encouraging guests to embrace a “dress to progress” dress code, adding an extra layer of creativity to the night. “We are so excited to showcase these incredible local designers,” explained Anna Sturrock, Event producer for the show “It's incredible to see the diversity of work created and how everyone has taken on totally different approaches to sustainability. It really shows that there are thousands of ways to be more sustainable when it comes to fashion.”

The history of fashion at Blenheim Palace:

This isn’t the first time Blenheim Palace has hosted a fashion show however. The Palace has a long and illustrious history of hosting world-class fashion events, intertwining the grandeur of its historic setting with the ever-evolving world of haute couture. As the stately home of the Duke and Duchess of Marlborough, Blenheim has provided a regal backdrop to some of the fashion industry’s most iconic moments. On May 31, 2016, Blenheim Palace became the stunning venue for the 2017 Dior Cruise show. In an event that was nothing short of spectacular, models sashayed down the catwalk, framed by the baroque elegance of the palace’s grand halls.

Models walked the runway during the 2017 Dior Cruise Collection show at Blenheim (Victor Boyko)

The relationship between the palace and the house of Dior stretches back several decades. On November 11, 1958, when Yves Saint Laurent—then a fresh-faced 21-year-old designer stepping into Christian Dior’s shoes—presented Dior’s Winter Collection at Blenheim. This exclusive event was attended by none other than Princess Margaret, a known fashion icon of her era, and was held to benefit the British Red Cross. The show was a glamorous affair, with the finest couture paraded through the palace’s majestic state rooms.

Yves Saint Laurent presented a show for Dior, when he took over as the maison's creative director, at Blenheim Palace in 1958 (Reg Burkett)

The 1958 show followed another Dior showcase at Blenheim in 1954, further cementing the palace’s place as a unique setting for couture presentations. Christian Dior himself had a vision for these grand presentations outside of Paris, using Blenheim’s history and architecture to heighten the drama of his collections.

How to get your tickets:

Tickets for the runway event start at £38.62 for general seating, or you can opt for a VIP table for 10, complete with champagne and canapés, for £2,709.21. Meanwhile, The Carbon Cost of Fashion exhibition is free to explore with any valid Blenheim Palace ticket or annual pass.

To purchase Blenheim Palace runway tickets visit Eventbrite; To learn more about Sustainable Fashion Week visit Sustainablefashionweek.uk.