Blind Date: ‘Is 12 a score?’

Ollie on Simone

What were you hoping for?

Not to break any crockery or otherwise make a complete fool of myself.

First impressions?

Simone was 20 minutes late as her train was delayed, and arrived apologising profusely. But it genuinely didn’t matter as I had an instant gut feeling we were going to have a really nice time.

What did you talk about?

Living in Germany. Whether to start with a glass of sangria or a jug. Siblings. Parents. Boomerang kids. Whether to ask the restaurant to choose our food for us (Simone’s idea – genius move). Politics.

Most awkward moment?

The lid to that sangria jug was a strainer readier for flight than most airlines. That, and me gambling we’d find a pub convenient to her train station after dinner – and discovering everywhere was closed. Smooth, Ollie.

Good table manners?

Impeccable.

Best thing about Simone?

She’s open-minded and finds people really interesting. I really like that she found her professional calling early.

Would you introduce Simone to your friends?

Absolutely. They’d think she’s great.

Describe Simone in three words.

Smart. Vivacious. Kind.

What do you think Simone made of you?

Hopefully, that I’m a serious person with a big heart. But more likely that I’m a whirling dervish and a bit of a goon.

Did you go on somewhere?

We certainly tried.

And … did you kiss?

You’ll have to contact a spokesperson.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Having a magic key to a bar at 11.20pm.

Marks out of 10?

Is 12 a score?

Would you meet again?

It would be an honour.

Simone on Ollie

What were you hoping for?

To fulfil my sister’s dream of me finding the love of my life on a Guardian blind date. Kidding! I had nothing to lose so, if nothing more, I was hoping for a fun evening with interesting company and good food. Hopefully not an awkward snoozefest.

First impressions?

Ollie was well dressed, lovely smile. He had a subtle confidence. He engaged with me instantly, which put me at ease. Not bad looking, either!

What did you talk about?

So much. There wasn’t a moment of silence the whole time, conversation flowed very naturally. Our families. Our work. How we feel about Christmas (me – love, him – not so much). Growing up in a political family. Finding uni days tough on mental health. The plot of Thelma & Louise. Our respective experiences of living in Germany. How to expertly write a strongly worded email. Using running/exercise for therapy. We touched on politics and other general topics, but mostly it was personal things.

Most awkward moment?

When I arrived, the hostess warned me I had lipstick on my teeth, saving me from an awkward introduction. Hero!

Good table manners?

Yes, we shared all the dishes and he made sure to serve me first, which he did expertly despite a slight tremor in his hands. Although when pouring from the jug of sangria, he didn’t realise the strainer on top wasn’t attached so that fell with a clatter on his plate. We joked about how that could have been the “most awkward moment”. We were both wearing white and nothing got stained.

Best thing about Ollie?

He is an excellent conversationalist and had some interesting stories to tell. He is down to earth for someone who is clearly accomplished, successful and destined for good things to come in his life and career.

Would you introduce Ollie to your friends?

Without a doubt, he is sociable and interested in people. I think they would approve.

Describe Ollie in three words.

Warm. Charismatic. Talented.

What do you think Ollie made of you?

He seemed pleasantly surprised – and strangely impressed by the fact I have a good memory. For example, I could almost recite his Wiki page after one read – the existence of which he “accidently” mentioned fairly early on so of course I insisted he showed me.

Did you go on somewhere?

We tried, but it turned into a wild goose chase. Dinner spanned so long that by the time we wanted to move on, all pubs in London seemed to be closed. We ended up wandering around a fair amount, but it didn’t matter. We were still chatting to fill the time. We admitted defeat and called it quits at Euston station, but Ollie was a gent and stayed with me as I waited for my train.

And … did you kiss?

Maybeeeee … but I’m not divulging any details. Sorry.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

I wouldn’t have been late – not the first impression I wanted to make. Even though it wasn’t my fault and he was understanding, still not ideal.

Marks out of 10?

Date-wise it was up there. However, I don’t want him resting on his laurels, so I’ll give him an 8.5.

Would you meet again?

Definitely.

Ollie and Simone ate at Parrillan Borough Yards, London SE1.