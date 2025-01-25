Blind date: ‘We asked a fellow diner to take our photo. It turned out she was a fan of the column!’

Sadiye on Iwan



What were you hoping for?

Good company and good food.

First impressions?

Chatty and fun.

What did you talk about?

The NHS and how good it is to have. Rowing. Cycling. Gardening. Home education.

Most awkward moment?

Asking the person at the next table to take our photo and telling them we were on a Guardian blind date. She said she loved the column!

Good table manners?

Very good. He went to find the waiter after the meal to say thanks and tip him. We also shared starters.

Best thing about Iwan?

He’s a polite and decent person. He’s a doctor, and it is admirable that when he retires he still plans to visit hospitals and sing with his choir and take his dog in to comfort patients and staff.

Would you introduce Iwan to your friends?

Sure. He knows a lot about current affairs and he’s passionate about healthcare, so I think they’d like him.

Describe Iwan in three words

Smart, sociable and kind.

What do you think Iwan made of you?

I hope he thought I had some chat in me.

Did you go on somewhere?

No. I had to leave early for my early morning rowing.

And ... did you kiss?

No. There was no romantic connection.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

It would have been great if we had more in common and lived closer to one another. The main differences between us are me not having children and also that I retired early.

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

Not likely. He is a lovely man but we did not really connect, although we appreciated and respected each other.

Iwan on Sadiye

What were you hoping for?

A great evening, possibly a connection.

First impressions?

Very welcoming and friendly.

What did you talk about?

The conversation didn’t stop: family, tennis, chess, dating apps, my barbershop chorus …

Most awkward moment?

Probably when I said that I don’t live in London. (I live in Sheffield.)

Good table manners?

Very good.

Best thing about Sadiye?

Great company, very honest.

Would you introduce Sadiye to your friends?

Yes. She’d be welcome to come and hear the chorus sing.

Describe Sadiye in three words

Genuine, thoughtful and sincere.

What do you think Sadiye made of you?

It felt like a really positive evening. No romance but I think we both really enjoyed meeting and chatting.

Did you go on somewhere?

We just walked to the tube station.

And … did you kiss?

No but there was a quick hug when Sadiye got off the train.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Nothing. But I’m sorry that we haven’t got more romantic news for the readers.

Marks out of 10?

10. It was a great date, even if I didn’t feel a connection.

Would you meet again?

Probably not. I’m not sure that meeting again would change anything.

Sadiye and Iwan ate at Parrillan Borough Yards, London SE1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com