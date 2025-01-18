Blind date: ‘Awkward moments? When she said I looked like her ex. And again when she said I looked like another ex’

Clemmie on Joe

What were you hoping for?

A Hollywood romance story to tell the grandkids. Also, that he wouldn’t judge me for ordering pizza (I’d studied the restaurant menu in advance).

First impressions?

I was relieved to see that it wasn’t my ex, also called Joe.

What did you talk about?

How young his parents were when they had kids (three by 30!). Working in the TV industry. His running club.

Most awkward moment?

Having to send the waiter away a few times because we were talking too much to look at the menu.

Good table manners?

Couldn’t fault them. A well-trained boy!

Best thing about Joe?

His sense of adventure – he’d just been travelling in South America and spent the summer in Spain. Also, the fact that his final meal would also be pizza.

Would you introduce Joe to your friends?

Definitely.

Describe Joe in three words

Sweet, easygoing and intelligent.

What do you think he made of you?

Equally fun-loving and up for anything. Although he checked his watch a few times towards the end of the night, so maybe he just found me boring.

Did you go on somewhere?

Yes, to a cute pub next door.

And … did you kiss?

Not on a school night …

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

We should have rinsed the free meal opportunity and ordered cocktails.

Marks out of 10?

9. It was a really fun evening, I think it was just missing a flirty vibe.

Would you meet again?

For sure, we’ll probably bump into each other running around our local park.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Joe on Clemmie

What were you hoping for?

To have a meet-cute story good enough for a Hallmark movie.

First impressions?

Very friendly and easy to talk to.

What did you talk about?

Anecdotes from both working as TV researchers. Places in South America we’d visited. And I gave lots of east London recommendations as she’s moving to my neck of the woods.

Most awkward moment?

When she said I looked like one of her exes. And then again when she said I looked like another one of her exes.

Good table manners?

Impeccable.

Best thing about Clemmie?

Funny with lots of good stories to share. I enjoyed her anecdote about kissing a stranger for an Extra mint gum advert.

Would you introduce Clemmie to your friends?

Of course.

Describe Clemmie in three words

Engaging, charming and funny.

What do you think she made of you?

Hopefully not as dull as she might have expected when she heard I used to be an accountant!

Did you go on somewhere?

For a nice pint.

And … did you kiss?

No, we shared a pleasant hug.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Ordered more food. Sorry aubergine parmigiana, I’ll be back for you one day.

Marks out of 10?

7.

Would you meet again?

I had a very enjoyable evening, though sadly there was no romantic spark. But we’ll be living near each other soon so it’s likely we’ll bump into each other.

Joe and Clemmie ate at Rossella, London NW5. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com