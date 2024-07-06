Blind date: ‘We both grimaced as we gulped down oysters and pretended to enjoy them’

Nima on Maxim

What were you hoping for?

To meet someone interesting, with good chemistry, laughter and flowing conversation.

First impressions?

Warm and welcoming, immediately put me at ease. Also, tall.

What did you talk about?

Languages (we had a little chat in French). Travel. Music. Films/books with queer storylines. Reality TV (Drag Race for him, Real Housewives for me). Food (a shared love for Nigella).

Most awkward moment?

When he was talking about his “housemate”, which I misheard as his “husband”.

Good table manners?

Impeccable.

Best thing about Maxim?

He is effortlessly easy to talk to and has a strong sense of who he is.

Would you introduce Maxim to your friends?

I would indeed, I think they have a very similar energy.

Describe Maxim in three words.

Friendly, inquisitive, authentic.

What do you think Maxim made of you?

Between my love for Gail’s coffee and weekend workout classes, I suspect he thinks I’m quite basic!

Did you go on somewhere?

We enjoyed three hours of lovely chat and I had an early start the next day, so we decided to call it a night.

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

As much as I enjoyed the chocolate mousse, I should have joined Maxim and also ordered a basil panna cotta. It was outstanding.

Marks out of 10?

7.5.

Would you meet again?

I would, perhaps more as friends.

Maxim on Nima

What were you hoping for?

A date so tremendously electric and a write-up so supremely witty it single-handedly revives print journalism.

First impressions?

Smiley and open! Being my first ever blind date I was a bit nervous, but Nima immediately put me at ease.

What did you talk about?

Barry’s Bootcamp. Having non-traditional names. Both being Virgos. Growing up in London. Planes v trains. Call Me By Your Name. Nima correctly guessing my coffee order. Our Instagram algorithms. Nigella Lawson. The Real Housewives of New York. The simple pleasures of generic pop music.

Most awkward moment?

I overzealously ordered oysters, which neither of us had properly tried before. We both grimaced as we gulped them down and pretended to enjoy them.

Good table manners?

Superb. Nima handled the five-dishes-for-two-people small plates model with effortless ease.

Best thing about Nima?

He seems very secure and self-aware, which can be really difficult to achieve.

Would you introduce Nima to your friends?

Sure, they’ve got a lot in common.

Describe Nima in three words

Smart, kind, stylish.

What do you think Nima made of you?

A nice if slightly nervous guy with an obsession for the the London Underground.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, we had early meetings the next day.

And … did you kiss?

Just a quick hug goodbye before hopping on the Victoria line.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Swapping Tuesday night for Friday – it would’ve been good to spend a bit more time getting to know each other .

Marks out of 10?

I’d say 8 – there wasn’t an instant romantic connection, but it was great to meet Nima and I’d be really interested to get to know him in a more relaxed setting.

Would you meet again?

I’d like that. We’ve swapped numbers, so hopefully we can grab a coffee.

Nima and Maxim ate at Prawn on the Lawn, London N1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com