Blind date: ‘We completely lost track of time and chatted for hours’

Rebecca on Lars

What were you hoping for?

I wanted to approach the evening with an open mind. I just wanted to have a bit of an adventure.

First impressions?

He was punctual, which I always appreciate. I was a bit nervous but conversation was easy so I relaxed quickly.

What did you talk about?

Politics. Travel. Food. Karaoke. The nightmare that is landlords in London. We set the world to rights.

Most awkward moment?

I dropped some Lebanese flatbread on the floor, which was slightly embarrassing. I styled it out though.

Good table manners?

Yes, much better than me!

Best thing about Lars?

He was really easy to talk to, and we had a lot in common. We laughed a lot.

Would you introduce Lars to your friends?

Yes, I think he’d get on with my friends. We could all play Mario Kart and I could see if he is as good as he claims.

Describe Lars in three words

Interesting, uncynical, intelligent.

What do you think Lars made of you?

I have no idea: maybe a mad lady who enjoys dropping flatbread on the floor.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, but we were at the bar until midnight and then walked to London Bridge station together.

And … did you kiss?

No, just a hug.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I would have worn warmer shoes. It got chilly on the roof after sunset.

Marks out of 10?

I’ll give him a strong 8.

Would you meet again?

I’d meet him again for a pint.

Lars on Rebecca

What were you hoping for?

An adventure. I’d never been on a blind date before so it was a big step.

First impressions?

We clicked right away. Rebecca was so easy to talk to and it never felt awkward. It also helped that she looked stunning.

What did you talk about?

Everything … Having single parents. Travelling the world. George Orwell. Gordon Ramsay. Our lives in Devon and Cornwall. Bucket lists: I want to climb Everest and she wants to finish writing her first novel.

Most awkward moment?

My rubbish taste in cocktails. Rebecca quickly assumed responsibility for the drinks … and food.

Good table manners?

She dropped half a plate of food on the floor. Thankfully we’d overordered.

Best thing about Rebecca?

Her confidence and intelligence. She had amazing stories about travelling solo around Asia, and clearly paid much more attention to her English degree than I did.

Would you introduce Rebecca to your friends?

Absolutely. She’d fit right in.

Describe Rebecca in three words.

Beautiful, whip-smart, sophisticated.

What do you think she made of you?

Charming and thoughtful, I hope.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, we completely lost track of time and ended up chatting for nearly six hours. Afterwards we took a midnight stroll from St Paul’s to London Bridge.

And … did you kiss?

A peck on the cheek and a warm hug.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Nothing. I had a lovely time.

Marks out of 10?

A solid 9. It’s hard to say on a first date, but there was a spark and plenty of room for things to flourish.

Would you meet again?

We swapped numbers so definitely as friends, if not something more. Who knows?

Rebecca and Lars ate at Sabine, London. Fancy a blind date? Email: blind.date@theguardian.com