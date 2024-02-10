Blind date: ‘First impressions? She doesn’t look like a serial killer, but if she was she’d be a fit one’

Photograph: Martin Godwin and Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

Emily on Shivani

What were you hoping for?

A fun evening, meeting someone new.

First impressions?

Shivani was cut with a sarcastic sense of humour, which I could appreciate. The conversation was easy, which is always a plus.

What did you talk about?

Our jobs. Hobbies. How I worked for a certain government department I try to forget about. It was interesting to hear about Shivani’s job and journalistic background.

Most awkward moment?

When the waiter asked if I wanted to try the wine first and I had to pretend I knew what I was doing.

Good table manners?

Yeah, no red flags!

Best thing about Shivani?

I loved their dry sense of humour. And the fact they said let’s get cocktails to finish the meal.

Would you introduce Shivani to your friends?

Yeah, I would.

Describe Shivani in three words.

Sarcastic, cute, passionate.

What do you think Shivani made of you?

I hope they thought I was fun to hang out with and enjoyed the evening.

Did you go on somewhere?

We did, for a few drinks.

And ... did you kiss?

Yes!

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Nothing massively springs to mind – let’s see what they say.

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

Yeah, I would be happy to.

Shivani on Emily

What were you hoping for?

Fun. And a good story for group chat.

First impressions?

She doesn’t look like a serial killer, but if she was she’d be a fit one.

What did you talk about?

The Tories. Near-death experiences. France. Going to the same university.

Most awkward moment?

I couldn’t tell if she was serious about fancying Priti Patel, or was trying to cover up a genuine desire.

Good table manners?

She topped up my glass of wine when it was low, so I’d say impeccable.

Best thing about Emily?

Her humour, intellect and alcohol tolerance.

Would you introduce Emily to your friends?

I’m convinced we already have mutuals.

Describe Emily in three words.

Future wine connoisseur.

What do you think Emily made of you?

Someone with strong (and unfounded) opinions on France.

Did you go on somewhere?

I gave her a queer history tour of Soho as we bar-hopped.

And ... did you kiss?

The saying goes “A lady doesn’t kiss and tell.” But I’m not a lady, so yes.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

As we walked past the Admiral Duncan pub, I mentioned that a neo-Nazi bombed it in the 1990s, killing three people. That was a bit of a conversation killer.

Marks out of 10?

8.5.

Would you meet again?

She said she would take me to the south of France.

Shivani and Emily ate at Jackson Boxer at The Corner in Selfridges, London W1.