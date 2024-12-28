Blind date: ‘The glare of the Christmas lights made his eyes look really beautiful and I just had to tell him’

Ash on Darren

What were you hoping for?

To meet someone intelligent that I could have good conversation and a laugh with.

First impressions?

Confident, relaxed, handsome.

What did you talk about?

Everything from Big Brother to travel, theatre to our favourite cuisines. The conversation flowed really well.

Most awkward moment?

Attempting to eat a taco gracefully – which I managed.

Good table manners?

Excellent, and polite to our waitress.

Best thing about Darren?

He was engaging and present in conversation.

Blind date is Saturday's dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It's been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



Would you introduce Darren to your friends?

I would do, yes.

Describe Darren in three words.

Confident, approachable and curious.

What do you think Darren made of you?

A bit serious in the beginning, but also fun, talkative and decisive.

Did you go on somewhere?

We didn’t, as we stayed at the restaurant for four hours! Time flew by.

And … did you kiss?

As we walked through Carnaby Street to the tube, the warm glare of the Christmas lights really made his eyes look beautiful and I just had to tell him. That’s all I can say about that.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I was absolutely frozen upon arrival and could barely make conversation. If I had to change anything, I would have worn thick socks and gloves! Wouldn’t change anything else.

Marks out of 10?

9.

Would you meet again?

Yes, I’d like that.

Darren on Ash

What were you hoping for?

To meet someone I knew nothing about – a genuine blind date. My first.

First impressions?

Well dressed, handsome and a tiny bit shy – but that soon passed when we ordered cocktails.

What did you talk about?

Ash’s photography. Living abroad. Bad psychics. Decorating. London theatre. If we were a cat or a dog person (the only thing we disagreed on).

Most awkward moment?

I’m not sure there was one.

Good table manners?

Yes, he enjoys food just as much as I do, which made it very easy. We even split dessert.

Best thing about Ash?

How easy he was to talk to. He had lots of stories and was interesting company.

Would you introduce Ash to your friends?

Absolutely.

Describe Ash in three words.

Engaging. Easygoing. Creative.

What do you think Ash made of you?

Maybe that I talked too much. But I hope he enjoyed the evening as much as I did.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, we were some of the last people to leave the restaurant.

And … did you kiss?

No kiss, but we did swap numbers and messaged on the way home.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I wouldn’t. It was a great first blind date and Ash was perfect company for it. It was really great to meet someone this way.

Marks out of 10?

7.

Would you meet again?

Yes. We got along well – it would be great to hang out again.

Ash and Darren ate at El Pastor Soho in London W1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com