Blind date: ‘We got brain freeze from our rum slushies, but tried to hide it’

Jordy on Luke

What were you hoping for?

To meet someone who’s up for a laugh.

First impressions?

Good. He was chatty, had interesting opinions and suggested sharing food.

What did you talk about?

Our jobs in design. Family. The Velvet Rage. Gays. Luke being a film extra. Beyoncé. Living abroad. Languages (Luke speaks Spanish so he carried us through the food ordering). Exes. Turning 30.

Most awkward moment?

We both thought we’d already ordered when the waiter came, because we’d revised the menu so heavily with each other. Also, when the lights came on at the last bar.

Good table manners?

Very good – he topped up my wine. There was a spillage later on, but we were both a bit drunk by that point.

Best thing about Luke?

He’s up for a good time and very open to different points of view.

Would you introduce Luke to your friends?

I would. He’s easy to get on with and they’d have a lot in common. It sounds like we go to the same kind of clubs.

Blind date is Saturday's dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It's been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



Describe Luke in three words

Intelligent, friendly, fun.

What do you think Luke made of you?

Knows nothing about wine.

Did you go on somewhere?

Yes, a queer place and then a bar. We went back to mine for a drink after that.

And … did you kiss?

We did.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

That it was a Tuesday – and the hangover the next day.

Marks out of 10?

9.

Would you meet again?

I would. We swapped numbers, so let’s see.

Luke on Jordy

What were you hoping for?

A hot date with someone who shares my ambition to feature in the Guardian’s “most viewed” section.

First impression?

Handsome, smiley, pretty eyes.

What did you talk about?

The horrors and struggles of being gay. The joys and thrills of being gay.

Most awkward moment?We both got brain freeze from the rum slushies but tried to hide it. And I spilled mine all over the table.

Good table manners?

We shared everything. It was like that scene from Lady and the Tramp.

Best thing about Jordy?

He is easy to chat to and he’s up for a good time. I love that he can navigate situations and varying depths of conversation so easily. Also (checks notes) he’s handsome, smiley and has pretty eyes.

Would you introduce him to your friends?

I would. They’d like him.

Describe Jordy in three words

Attractive inside’n’out.

What do you think Jordy made of you?

Someone that can speak Spanish (I seriously cannot).

Did you go on somewhere?

We went to a new queer space, then to a bar where we got the aforementioned slushies, before a final drink back at Jordy’s.

And … did you kiss?

We did.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

I wouldn’t have spilled my slushie.

Marks out of 10?

10.

Would you meet again?

Yes. I think we said we’d see each other at a gay club night.

Luke and Jordy ate at Parrillan Borough Yards, London SE1.