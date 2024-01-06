Blind date: ‘I got there early and thought the waitress was my date’

Photograph: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

Harry on Eileen

What were you hoping for?

A fun experience doing something new – this is my first blind date. And to meet someone I could have a nice time with.

First impressions?

We got along straight away. Eileen was really easy to talk to and held a great conversation.

What did you talk about?

Places we had travelled. Where we grew up. The struggles of dating in London. Favourite foods and cuisines. Hobbies. We went through our Spotify Wrapped together: we both want to go and see Noah Kahan.

Most awkward moment?

I got to the restaurant early, which meant I had an awkward moment where I thought a waitress was Eileen!

Good table manners?

Mexican food can be tricky but her manners were great.

Best thing about Eileen?

She was really easy to get along with. She also suggested we get a shot of tequila – it was a Mexican restaurant after all.

Would you introduce Eileen to your friends?

Yes, I think they would get along really well. We all share a sense of humour.

Describe Eileen in three words.

Approachable, funny, kind.

What do you think Eileen made of you?

Maybe that I’m an easygoing person. She probably also picked up on the fact I play a lot of hockey.

Did you go on somewhere?

Yes, there was a pub open next door.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Story continues

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

And ... did you kiss?

No, but we did swap numbers.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

To do it on a night when neither of us needed to be up early for work the next day.

Marks out of 10?

9.

Would you meet again?

Yes, it would be nice.

Eileen on Harry



What were you hoping for?

To enjoy some tacos (the restaurant had been on my list for a while) and have a laugh with someone new.

First impressions?

Well dressed and funny: I felt relaxed from the off. Conversation flowed naturally, which was a nice surprise.

What did you talk about?

Places we’ve travelled. Running. Family. Music. A highlight was Harry trying to describe what tropical house music sounds like.

Most awkward moment?

He was sitting down when I arrived. I worried I was going to be taller than him in my high-heeled boots. I wasn’t.

Good table manners?

Excellent, wine etiquette and all.

Best thing about Harry?

How at ease he made me feel.

Would you introduce Harry to your friends?

Sure. They’d get on – he’s a good laugh.

Describe Harry in three words.

Funny, confident, genuine.

What do you think Harry made of you?

Chaotic to start, but hopefully a nice person to share a bottle of wine with.

Did you go on somewhere?

Just to the pub next door.

And ... did you kiss?

We didn’t. It was a first date so I didn’t want to rush into anything.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I wouldn’t have worn heels – not worth the panic.

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

I’d be up for it. We exchanged numbers but I guess time will tell.

Harry and Eileen ate at El Pastor, London SE1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com