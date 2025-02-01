Blind date: ‘I hoped my first ever blind date would be with a good human … nailed it’

Holly on Johnny

What were you hoping for?

A new experience that would push me out of my comfort zone. Meeting someone I liked would be a bonus.

First impressions?

Nice smile, soft jumper and a warm, welcoming energy.

What did you talk about?

Travel. Tattoos. Turtles. Politics. Music. Family. Our careers and dreams.

Most awkward moment?

When I knocked over my wine and it spread an embarrassingly long way. But he was so nice about it, so the awkwardness didn’t last long.

Good table manners?

Polite and generous. He offered me his napkin to wipe up the spilt wine.

Best thing about Johnny?

Lots comes to mind but probably his sense of humour.

Would you introduce Johnny to your friends?

Yes, I think they would love him.

Describe Johnny in three words.

Considerate, funny and conscientious.

What do you think Johnny made of you?

Probably that I am a bit scatty and don’t take myself too seriously.

Did you go on somewhere?

I couldn’t stay out late unfortunately. But I would have, had I been able to.

And … did you kiss?

No, but we had a nice hug.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Stayed out longer and maybe have done a fun activity together.

Marks out of 10?

9 (or there’s no room for improvement).

Would you meet again?

Yes. We swapped numbers, so hoping to meet again soon.

Johnny on Holly

What were you hoping for?

For my first ever blind date (yikes!) to be with a really good human to make the experience lovely. Nailed it – danke schön, Guardian!

First impressions?

Stylish dresser, tall and a hugger.

What did you talk about?

Trump and what the US will be like, particularly for women. Things we learned about ourselves in 2024. Taylor Swift (we’re both fans and have seen her live). Colonisation and the awful impact it had on various First Nations peoples.

Most awkward moment?

Probably the first few minutes as I was super nervous.

Good table manners?

Great! We agreed that pork crackling needed to be eaten with our hands.

Best thing about Holly?

She struck me as a really curious, open-minded person.

Would you introduce Holly to your friends?

I would. They’d have a lot in common.

Describe Holly in three words.

Curious, interesting and warm.

What do you think Holly made of you?

I’d say funny, interesting, cheeky and sweary. She told me I was nice, too.

Did you go on somewhere?

Logistics meant we had to go our separate ways.

And... did you kiss?

Negative, Ghost Rider.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

To have continued it after dinner.

Marks out of 10?

A very enjoyable 8/10 for the date itself (I ain’t rating humans out of 10).

Would you meet again?

Yes, we’re planning to. I’m intrigued to learn more about her.

Holly and Johnny ate at Lorne, London SW1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com