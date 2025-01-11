Blind date: ‘Would I introduce him to my friends? Definitely. They’d probably all fancy him’

Jordan on Frances

What were you hoping for?

If I’m honest: free food and to meet someone interesting.

First impressions?

Terrible navigation skills. I was having a cigarette as I was early, and saw Frances go to the wrong restaurant at first. (I didn’t tell her I’d seen her do it.)

What did you talk about?

Our friends. Family. Music. The horrors of networking. The joys of Lime bikes.

Most awkward moment?

Me spending five minutes trying (and failing) to position the decapitated head of the fish we shared in a way that wasn’t off-putting.

Good table manners?

Flawless.

Best thing about Frances?

She has a really nice laugh. And eyes.

Would you introduce Frances to your friends?

No, but more for her sake. My friends are reprobates.

Describe Frances in three words.

Warm, intelligent and funny.

What do you think Frances made of you?

She laughed a good amount and didn’t make a run for it at the very least.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Did you go on somewhere?

It was pretty late and we were both tired from being out the night before, so we just walked to the station.

And ... did you kiss?

We did not.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I would have pushed for champagne! And would have dressed a bit smarter.

Marks out of 10?

A strong 7.5.

Would you meet again?

Yes. I’m not certain we had an immediate romantic connection but I would have been open to exploring that further. Alas, after half a bottle of wine, I forgot it was a blind date and didn’t ask for her contact details.

Frances on Jordan



What were you hoping for?

Company pleasant enough not to diminish from the enjoyment of a delicious paid-for three-course meal. And the opportunity to interview a potential husband.

First impressions?

Tall, dark features, well dressed. I later told him he looked a bit like Paul Mescal. He said he’d heard that before.

What did you talk about?

Being older siblings. Riding Lime bikes home from nights out. Napping (we discovered we’d both taken a cheeky kip before the big date).

Most awkward moment?

We loitered a little too long waiting for the bill – we forgot there wasn’t one and that we could have just walked out!

Good table manners?

Faultless.

Best thing about Jordan?

He was lovely, considerate and insisted I had one particularly golden chip.

Would you introduce Jordan to your friends?

Definitely. Jordan, I have many hot friends – they’d probably all fancy you.

Describe Jordan in three words.

Funny, kind and easygoing.

What do you think Jordan made of you?

I hope he thought I was fun and easy to talk to. At the end, he said, see you in print and didn’t ask for my details, so I think he was happy to leave it there.

Did you go on somewhere?

No.

And ... did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I felt we were both aware that the other was going to write about the other. Maybe that can’t be helped – or does it ruin the illusion?

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

Perhaps as friends.

Jordan and Frances ate at Cora Pearl, London WC2. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com