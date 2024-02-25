Blind date: ‘We met eyes and squeezed each other’s hands. It felt intimate’

Hair and makeup: Alice Theobald @ArlingtonArtists using By Terry & Drybar. Composite: Luca Sage, Suki Dhanda/The Guardian

Sajeda on Fred

What were you hoping for?

To meet someone to do fun things with. I was diagnosed with lung cancer in October 2022 and have since recovered, so now I want to have fun and make the most of life. I wake up singing and dancing most mornings.

First impressions?

Personable! He looked very relaxed.

What did you talk about?

We are both talkers – Fred won, as I had a bad cold. He knows how to tell stories. We both like walking holidays and jazz. He also does voluntary work, which is a plus.

Most awkward moment?

None. We were both relaxed.

Good table manners?

Perfect.

Best thing about Fred?

Charming, and he ordered my favourite wine, French Pinot Noir.

Would you introduce Fred to your friends?

Yes, in time.

Describe Fred in three words.

Charming, kind and fun.

What do you think Fred made of you?

I think he liked me.

Did you go on somewhere?

No.

And … did you kiss?

No. We said goodbye on a crowded Victoria line train. I had a fever and was exhausted, but we met eyes and squeezed each other’s hands. It felt intimate.

If you could change one thing about the date what would it be?

Nothing, apart from not being well. I could not be my fun self. I was wiped out and had to go to sleep at 5pm. I had also been in bed for the past few days and had lost my voice.

Marks out of 10?

9.

Would you meet again?

Yes.

Fred on Sajeda

What were you hoping for?

To find a soul sister.

First impressions?

She had the most lovely countenance and a presence that immediately set me at ease.

What did you talk about?

The spice of life, and how we got there.

Most awkward moment?

Walking out of the restaurant without paying.

Good table manners?

Didn’t even notice, nor look at them.

Best thing about Sajeda?

She had a most attentive demeanour, and seemed to share many of my passions for jazz, and art. And she thought I was 10 years younger than I am!

Would you introduce Sajeda to your friends?

She would fit in with most of my friends.

Describe Sajeda in three words.

Lovely-hearted person.

What do you think Sajeda made of you?

Full of yak, yarns and philosophy.

Did you go on somewhere?

To Vauxhall tube station.

And … did you kiss?

Not even a luvvy peck on the cheeks – probably because we both had colds. But we did hold each other’s hands.

If you could change one thing about the date, what would it be?

The winter snivels we both had.

Marks out of 10?

9.

Would you meet again?

Probably. I mentioned a pub in Camden that is reopening in mid-March, and where I’ll be returning to play with some musician friends (the Ronnie Gordon Legacy band), and she said she’d like to come down to that.

Sajeda and Fred ate at Brunswick House, London SW8.