Blind date: ‘I must remember to tone down the swearing when meeting new people’

Composite: Jill Mead/Si Barber

Lucy on Adrian

What were you hoping for?

Connection and chemistry. Hope springs eternal.

First impressions?

Punctual. Sharp shirt with excellent cuffs. A well-groomed man.

What did you talk about?

Living in America. Trump. Boris. Other international goons. Psychedelics. The answer to a successful long-term relationship.

Most awkward moment?

Realising I’d been swearing all through the meal. Must remember to tone that down with new people.

Good table manners?

Absolutely nothing brought my attention to them.

Best thing about Adrian?

He’s a great listener.

Would you introduce Adrian to your friends?

Absolutely.

Describe Adrian in three words.

Intelligent, tall, thoughtful.

What do you think Adrian made of you?

I hope it’d be something like the same three words as above.

Did you go on somewhere?

He walked me to my car (such nice manners).

And … did you kiss?

The stars didn’t align.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

That I hadn’t arrived with a heavy cold and subjected him to several rounds of unladylike nose-blowing.

Marks out of 10?

A strong 8.

Would you meet again?

We wished each other good luck and farewell.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Story continues

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Adrian on Lucy

What were you hoping for?

To meet the love of my life – or a couple of hours with an interesting lady.

First impressions?

Attractive, relaxed and easy to talk to.

What did you talk about?

Some politics. How the UK feels and the US appears. Relationships. We probably talked about more personal stuff than I usually do – ironic given it may end up in a national newspaper!

Most awkward moment?

I asked to exchange phone numbers. Lucy said the distance made it a no go (but she may have been being diplomatic).

Good table manners?

Absolutely. Lucy is vegan but relaxed about the steak I ordered, cooked rare.

Best thing about Lucy?

She is very easy to spend time with.

Would you introduce Lucy to your friends?

Yup. She has a great conversation repertoire and would fit in easily.

Related: Blind date goes to Amsterdam: ‘He needed a moment to settle. Perhaps he was overwhelmed by my beauty!’

Describe Lucy in three words.

Intelligent, thoughtful, engaging.

What do you think Lucy made of you?

Possibly that I had a lifestyle that didn’t really fit with hers.

Did you go on somewhere?

Only to walk Lucy back to her car.

And … did you kiss?

Standard peck on cheek as we went our separate ways. So no!

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

Tough question. Maybe not have done as much talking and more eating!

Marks out of 10?

A solid 8.

Would you meet again?

No: we live too far apart.

Lucy and Adrian ate at Tradizioni in Cambridge. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com