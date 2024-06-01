Blind date: ‘I probably talked too much, but tequila has that effect on me’

Myrna on Manos

What were you hoping for?

Avoiding having my heart sink when I approach my date and am committed to a full dinner.

First impressions?

Comfortable in his skin, attractive and polite.

What did you talk about?

Our work. Not being morning people. Climate change. When you can plant your tomatoes out. Little-known destinations in mainland Greece. Geopolitics. Hobbies (skydiving for him, oil painting for me).

Most awkward moment?

The waiter brought our main course while I was still eating my starter and I dropped my full fork. Miraculously, none of it fell on my lap.

Good table manners?

Manos has mastered holding a fork.

Best thing about Manos?

If he had spoken about something and I came in with a comment, he made sure to leave me space to talk.

Would you introduce Manos to your friends?

Yes, absolutely no problem.

Describe Manos in three words.

Considerate, well-informed, multi-faceted.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

What do you think Manos made of you?

I hope he’d say I get a lot of meaning from my work, but also that I am kind.

Did you go on somewhere?

Does the bus stop count?

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

The fact that Google Maps takes you to a building site eight minutes away.

Marks out of 10?

7.

Would you meet again?

I think we both had a pleasant evening but the chemistry wasn’t there. I’ve enjoyed the experience, though.

Manos or Myrna

What were you hoping for?

To meet the love of my life! Or a fun evening with an interesting person.

First impressions?

Easy to talk to. I’m not a food sharer, but we ordered exactly the same food!

What did you talk about?

Difficulties finding the restaurant. Art. Russia. What makes you British. Mexican food. Climate change.

Most awkward moment?

Having to eat finger food straight after we met. She went for the knife and fork; I used my hands.

Good table manners?

Yes. She spilled her food twice but it was easy to spill!

Best thing about Myrna?

Her intellect and warmth.

Would you introduce Myrna to your friends?

Yes, she is a very interesting person.

Describe Myrna in three words.

Open, confident, beautiful smile.

What do you think Myrna made of you?

I probably talked too much, but tequila has that effect on me. I tabled some controversial views for discussion: I hope she did not think I shared them.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, it was quite late, raining and we had already had a lot to drink.

Related: Blind date: ‘She yawned when I was talking – but she told me she was just tired’

And … did you kiss?

A gentleman would never tell, but no.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

The weather. Failing that, the music volume at the start of the meal.

Marks out of 10?

A solid 8.

Would you meet again?

Not likely, but if we bumped into each other we’d carry on the conversation.

Myrna and Manos ate at El Pastor, London SW11. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com