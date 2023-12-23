Blind date: ‘He said he’d like to marry me’

Photograph: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

Adam on Rachel

What were you hoping for?

The first day of the rest of my life.

First impressions?

She was beautiful and I felt very grateful that it was her that showed up. She also had very good fashion sense and I made it clear to her that I intended to steal the jumper she was wearing further down the line.

What did you talk about?

How I’d met some strangers on the tube journey to the restaurant reading Blind Date, and told them that I was actually on my way to one. Whether we could get away with ordering champagne for the table. David Tennant.

Most awkward moment?

Accidentally offended the couple sitting next to us by people-watching a little too loudly. They both gave me an evil look when Rachel went to the loo.

Good table manners?

Yes, chopsticks on a first date has never been more attractive. We did both breathe a sigh of relief when the waiter brought cutlery over a few courses in, though.

Best thing about Rachel?

Her mind. The way she spoke so confidently and elaborately about the things she was passionate about made me fancy her even more.

Would you introduce Rachel to your friends?

I plan to; they’d love her.

Describe Rachel in three words.

Solid but soft.

What do you think Rachel made of you?

Devilishly handsome and witty. I hope.

Did you go on somewhere?

We went on a little bar crawl and left the last place around closing time.

And … did you kiss?

You’d have to ask Rachel …

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

That we’d said hello to Paul Mescal, who was standing next to us in a bar, especially considering we’d discussed Normal People at length over dinner.

Marks out of 10?

12.5.

Would you meet again?

We’ve decided we’re going to open a countryside B&B in our old age. We’re having our first planning session next week over dinner and a bottle of wine.

Rachel on Adam

What were you hoping for?

A fun evening – something different.

First impressions?

Clean, smartly dressed, well spoken. Good eye contact.

Story continues

What did you talk about?

How somebody on Adam’s tube was reading a Blind Date on their phone and he told them he was on his way to one. The whole tube carriage got involved. He made it sound very Richard Curtis.

Most awkward moment?

The waiter called us party animals when we asked for a second glass of wine.

Good table manners?

Yep. He cleared the air by expressing his nervousness about using chopsticks.

Best thing about Adam?

A good listener. Good taste in TV. And he’s ready to fall in love. Which is fun.

Would you introduce Adam to your friends?

I actually did, that night. My close friend works in the bar we went to after dinner. She was delighted.

Describe Adam in three words.

Sweet, engaging, flattering.

What do you think Adam made of you?

He said he’d like to marry me.

Did you go on somewhere?

We went to two bars. Paul Mescal was at the first one, which was funny because we’d been talking about him!

And ... did you kiss?

We did.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Pay more attention to the delicious food!

Marks out of 10?

10!

Would you meet again?

Definitely.

Adam and Rachel ate at Ginza, London SW1. Fancy a blind date?

Email blind.date@theguardian.com