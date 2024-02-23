Blind date: ‘She’s had an illustrious writing career, but it felt like a conversation between equals’

Hair and makeup: Alice Theobald @ArlingtonArtists using By Terry & Drybar. Composite: Luca Sage, Suki Dhanda/TheGuardian

Deborah on Mike

What were you hoping for?

A possibility – the most alluring word I know.

First impressions?

Nice-looking, firm handshake. He’d got us the best table, by the window.

What did you talk about?

Our pasts, our fathers’ service in the war, the Labour party, our children, biking, sea swimming (which we both love, but I suspect he’s more of a Lycra sporty person than me). Some techy stuff – he’s far more involved in that than I am, being a mathematician/physicist, while I’m deeply technophobic. And he asked masses about me, which was pretty unusual and very nice.

Most awkward moment?

None, as far as I’m aware. We were both frank about our past forays into internet dating, which was rather companionable.

Good table manners?

Yes. And we shared the food, and indeed took photos of it, as we both have a foodie child.

Best thing about Mike?

Likable and easy to talk to.

Would you introduce Mike to your friends?

Yes, unless they had a dog – Mike doesn’t like them, which is a bit of a deal-breaker.

Describe Mike in three words.

Well-mannered, chatty, curious.

What do you think Mike made of you?

God knows.

Did you go on somewhere?

No. I think we realised it was not to be, but gracefully exchanged phone numbers. I think it was a slight relief when I said: “Here’s the killer: I not only love dogs, but I like them sleeping on my bed.” (I didn’t add “In my bed”, which is also true.)

And … did you kiss?

Cordial pecks on the cheek.

If you could change one thing about the date, what would it be?

Nothing really, it was fine.

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

Probably not.

Mike on Deborah

What were you hoping for?

Nothing beyond a couple of hours of intelligent and amusing conversation. Deborah certainly delivered on both counts.

First impressions?

An attractive, lively and engaging woman.

What did you talk about?

We ranged across her writing career, my work, politics, relationships, our families, pastimes – and dogs.

Most awkward moment?

I don’t recall any: we quickly settled into a relaxed and friendly conversation.

Good table manners?

Impeccable. We shared some of our dishes. Amusingly, neither of us touched so much as a single drop of alcohol. I hardly ever touch the stuff. It didn’t inhibit a great conversation, though.

Best thing about Deborah?

Although she has had an illustrious writing career, I had no sense that she was condescending towards someone as ordinary as myself. It felt like a conversation between equals.

Would you introduce Deborah to your friends?

I would be very happy to; I think she would fit in very well, particularly with my literary friends.

Describe Deborah in three words.

Listener, informed, intelligent.

What do you think Deborah made of you?

Whatever she made of me, she was gracious enough to show what appeared to be a genuine interest in my life and careers.

Did you go on somewhere?

No. I believe Deborah said she had to get back for something else.

And … did you kiss?

We exchanged goodbye pecks on the cheeks, as you do with friends.

If you could change one thing about the date, what would it be?

It would’ve been great to have had more time to get to know Deborah better.

Marks out of 10?

9.

Would you meet again?

Yes.

Deborah and Mike ate at Orasay, London W11.