Blind date: ‘She took me to a garlic-themed bar. I loved it!’

Andrew on Alex

What were you hoping for?

To get Ridin’ Solo off my Spotify Wrapped.

First impressions?

She was dressed really well, cool leather jacket.

What did you talk about?

We covered a ton of ground, including some star-studded parties Alex had recently attended.

Most awkward moment?

Thankfully, there was very little awkwardness to report.

Good table manners?

Faultless.

Best thing about Alex?

She plays the trumpet in a band.

Would you introduce Alex to your friends?

For sure, she would definitely fit into the friendship group.

Describe Alex in three words.

Funny, talented, attractive.

What do you think Alex made of you?

Fingers crossed she found me tolerable.

Did you go on somewhere?

Yeah, she took me to a garlic-themed bar. I loved it!

And … did you kiss?

No, sir.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Only my chair, it was really uncomfortable.

Marks out of 10?

9.

Would you meet again?

A boy can dream.

Alex on Andrew

What were you hoping for?

I was hoping to find love in a hopeless place.

First impressions?

Very cute and polite. I felt at ease quickly.

What did you talk about?

Skiing. Exes. How Charles II brought back the monarchy … there was a lot of discussion of what we would do if we were king.

Most awkward moment?

I didn’t feel awkward, really.

Good table manners?

Too good! Mine are terrible.

Best thing about Andrew?

His zest for life and his openness. We have similar ordering (and drinking) habits too, which was cool.

Would you introduce Andrew to your friends?

Sure, they’d like him – and we probably have a couple in common already.

Describe Andrew in three words.

Cute, kind, charismatic.

What do you think Andrew made of you?

Hopefully he thought I was OK, and enjoyed my choice of bar afterwards.

Did you go on somewhere?

Yes, shout out Garlic & Shots, shout out the blood shot.

And … did you kiss?

Nope. There wasn’t an opportunity, but maybe next time.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I can always do with more food and more wine. But other than that, nothing – I had a wonderful time.

Marks out of 10?

9.

Would you meet again?

For sure, I reckon we might.

Alex and Andrew ate at Lina Stores, London W1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com