Blind date in Sydney: ‘Beautiful person, excellent date’

Photograph: Jessica Hromas/The Guardian

Edwin on Marjo

What were you hoping for?

Nice conversation and lots of laughs over delicious food and drinks.

First impressions?

Friendly, funny, interesting.

What did you talk about?

Being single parents. Places we’ve been. How our jobs keep us passionate. What we read. Living in Australia as expats. How many best friends she has!

Most awkward moment?

Maybe when she joked that she was leaving because I haven’t taught my daughter to speak Spanish.

Good table manners?

Great – she dealt with the potentially tricky (and gigantic) lobster.

Best thing about Marjo?

How easy it was talking to her about any topic. No awkward moments. Definitely a people person.

Would you introduce Marjo to your friends?

100% yes.

Blind date is Saturday's dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It's been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



Describe Marjo in three words.

Friendly, smart, fun.

What do you think Marjo made of you?

That I was funny (I hope!), a good listener and a good dad.

Did you go on anywhere?

To the train station.

And … did you kiss?

On the cheek, when we met. Hopefully that didn’t seem too forward.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Not much. Maybe going out on a Saturday would have been slightly more relaxing for both of us.

Marks out of 10?

9. Only because of the assumption that 10 is a date that leads to something after. Otherwise: beautiful person, excellent date.

Would you meet again?

Of course, I’m very happy to keep in touch with the kind, fun and interesting people of this world.

Marjo on Edwin

What were you hoping for?

To meet someone interesting in a new way, a tasty meal and good conversation.

First impressions?

Laughs from the start. We made some jokes with the waiting staff about our accents, and whether we could all understand each other.

What did you talk about?

A bit of everything. Changing jobs. Moving to Australia. Kids. The menu.

Most awkward moment?

It was getting late and I had to collect my son, so I may have rushed the dessert course a bit.

Good table manners?

Excellent.

Best thing about Edwin?

Really friendly and easy to chat with. The time passed quickly.

Would you introduce Edwin to your friends?

It’d be fun to do a Latin dance night with him and the mates – he could no doubt teach us a thing or two.

Describe Edwin in three words.

Thoughtful, warm, worldly.

What do you think Edwin made of you?

Hopefully friendly and talkative. I’d accidentally skipped lunch, so hungry, too – I was quick to order for the both of us.

Did you go on somewhere?

We walked to the station together and then I hailed a taxi – it was quite late.

And … did you kiss?

On the cheek.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Not having to rush dessert.

Marks out of 10?

This is tough one. We had a great time and Edwin was lovely, but there was no romantic connection, so I’m going to say 8.

Would you meet again?

As friends, for sure.

Marjo and Edwin ate at Restaurant Hubert, Sydney. Fancy a blind date? Complete this form (Australia only) or email blind.date@theguardian.com