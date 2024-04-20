Blind date in Sydney: ‘Tall, good-looking, shirt decidedly unbuttoned – my doubts vanished’

Harry on Jack

What were you hoping for?

To meet someone interesting without having to endure the trials and tribulations of online dating.

First impressions?

I turned up early, so I was very glad he was on time.

What did you talk about?

Only Connect and the rise of Connections. Climbing. Fleabag and how Claire is the best character. A lucrative concept for a blind dates app.

Most awkward moment?

Jack said his favourite cocktail was a bellini, which I misheard as a blini. Rest assured, he did not order a glass of tiny pancakes.

Good table manners?

Very good. A substantial crisis was avoided when he offered me one of his lactose pills (I forgot mine).

Best thing about Jack?

Easy to talk to, and a strong sense of self.

Would you introduce Jack to your friends?

Yes, I think they’d get along. Almost all of our social hobbies overlapped.

Describe Jack in three words.

Bright, genuine, friendly.

What do you think Jack made of you?

I think he was surprised at the number of shared interests we had.

Blind date is Saturday's dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It's been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



Did you go on somewhere?

No, it was a school night!

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

The doof doof beats as we discussed social deduction board games were a little bit jarring.

Marks out of 10?

A very solid 7.

Would you meet again?

I think so, I had a great time. Maybe more as friends.

Jack on Harry

What were you hoping for?

Chemistry so powerful they would have to evacuate the pub and send in a hazmat team.

First impressions?

Tall, good-looking, shirt decidedly unbuttoned, and in possession of a great vibe. My doubts vanished.

What did you talk about?

Travel. Movies. TV. Music. Art. Board games. Bouldering. Comedy. Careers.

Most awkward moment?

The ambience when the DJ got going. We went from talking to half shouting.

Good table manners?

Faultless.

Best thing about Harry?

Effortlessly and unaffectedly friendly.

Would you introduce Harry to your friends?

Yes.

Describe Harry in three words

Fun, curious, genuine.

What do you think Harry made of you?

I think I came across as chatty, keen and geeky. Endearingly so, hopefully.

Did you go on somewhere?

No. But after three hours of conversation and three kilograms of food, I was pretty content.

And … did you kiss?

I had half my meal stuck in my teeth. It would have been like sharing another entrée after dessert.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

A Friday instead of a Thursday.

Marks out of 10?

Eight. I think the full 10 should be reserved for love at first sight. Still, one of the best dates I’ve had.

Would you meet again?

Definitely – but we’re both going away soon. It might be a while.

Jack and Harry ate at the Unicorn Hotel, Sydney.